2016: Dress code changes spark protest at Ridgewood High

All Ridgewood High School leaders wanted was to put a new emphasis on academic success.

Part of that effort included dress code modifications, to allow students to focus on work rather than clothing.

Instead, a brouhaha that captured the attention of the national media ensued.

The problems arose when a few dozen students took up the call of senior Hunter Banaciski, who proposed a peaceful protest of the new rules. An assistant principal threatened Banaciski with possible arrest if the protest became unmanageable.

That threat, which never materialized, emboldened the group, which decided to wear items that had been allowed before the tougher code took effect. Banaciski was told to change out of a T-shirt honoring his brother's military unit.

Some male students wore sparkly dresses after being cited for items such as non-code hooded sweatshirts. When the dresses didn't get them in trouble, parents raised questions about the school's real priorities.

National media got interested after a student cancer survivor was told to remove a T-shirt advocating cancer awareness.

School officials went on the defensive, while a small number of students kept fighting the dress code. School Board members said they were monitoring the situation.

Hudson Elementary School, by contrast, adopted uniforms with a voluntary opt-out at the same time. It faced no complaints after providing every child with two uniform shirts and shorts.

Jeffrey S. Solochek, Times staff