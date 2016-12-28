2016: Redrawing of school boundaries leads to contentious debate

The threat of moving hundreds of students from one school to another, to ease campus crowding, dominated community discussions across Pasco County for nearly half of 2016.

And because the School Board has yet to formally set the attendance zones for the 2017-18 school year, the issue promises to remain a focal point as the new year ensues.

The concerns, in their simplest forms, revolved around parents — both in southwest and east Pasco — who did not want to see their children reassigned to new middle and high schools. They used several arguments, such as traffic safety and community integrity, to bolster their cases for why someone else should be rezoned instead of them.

And they made their points repeatedly from the moment that the possibility of new attendance boundaries surfaced in August.

Complicating matters, the advisory committees for both of the proposals changed their recommendations late in the process, only to be followed by superintendent Kurt Browning's decision to alter those suggestions.

Many parents, uncertain whether to be pleased or unhappy, called for improvements to the procedures. They deemed the current model flawed, saying it led to confusing outcomes.

After lengthy public hearings in late December, the School Board gave its tentative approval to the superintendent's recommendations. Board members acknowledged that no one wants to be rezoned and someone will walk away unhappy.

But they encouraged residents to continue to send in comments and documents in the month leading up to a second public hearing and the board's final vote.

That's scheduled for Jan. 17.

