2016: School Board signs new contract with superintendent

The Hernando County School Board in January voted to approve a new four-year contract for Lori Romano that would make her the longest-serving superintendent of schools in recent county history.

But, as the negotiations showed, Romano is also one of the most polarizing.

Her most vocal supporters on the board, Gus Guadagnino and Mark Johnson, cited the district's improved academic performance and financial standing in arguing that extension was richly deserved, and even, according to Guadagnino, long overdue.

But two board members, Beth Narverud and Susan Duval, voted against the extension, which bumped Romano's base salary the first year from $120,000 to $140,000 and committed to future raises along with a tens of thousands of dollars in incentives and stipends.

Duval criticized the size of the raise and the length of the extension, and Narverud blasted Romano's leadership style, saying she had created an atmosphere in which teachers "feel afraid to be in the cross hairs, afraid to speak up."

One of the main complaints about Romano has been her dramatic personnel moves, which have included demoting or forcing out a series of assistant superintendents.

The former assistants include Ken Pritz, who has since left the district and sued it, partly because of an email Romano helped write in his name, inaccurately stating that Pritz was "excited" about his move to run the school district's warehouse.

The departures didn't end with the new contract. In June, her handpicked deputy superintendent, Eric Williams, left his job, later taking a position as an assistant principal in Pasco County — and, on his application, giving a cryptic response to a question about his reason for the move:

"Promoted to Deputy Superintendent," he wrote.

Dan DeWitt, Times staff