A 66 gets you an A on a new U.S. history exam, but Pinellas school officials say it's valid

A score of 70 out of 100 earns you an A on the new Pinellas County high school biology "common exam," now given at the end of each semester. So does a 66 on the U.S. history exam.

But what may seem on the surface like an overly generous grading system is actually a valid and reliable way to bring more uniformity to testing across the county, officials say.

These and other widely varying scales were introduced in December to grade a specific set of high school finals, and the district expects to expand them soon to other subjects.

Common exams, which already are used in Pinellas middle schools, also will play a key role in a new teacher evaluation system expected to receive preliminary approval today by the School Board.

"More districts move toward common exams so we have some consistency in the way we're approaching what we expect kids to know," said Dan Evans, Pinellas' executive director of assessment, accountability and research.

It's a practice that other school systems, including Hillsborough County, have had in place for years.

Hillsborough schools spokeswoman Tanya Arja said similar scales have been used for all middle and high school courses for over 25 years. Hillsborough also uses the scores for teacher evaluations.

"It shows the true ability by the student in what was taught in the classroom," Arja said.

School districts began creating common exams to help teachers teach to the standards, and to make the exams uniform across all teachers and schools for fair grading — not too generous or tough.

To create a scale, the exams are given and analyzed for years to make sure they test the right information and reflect how well students did in the course leading up to it.

In U.S. History, for example, a 66 as the cut score for an A is not an arbitrary number, Evans explained.

"This says that the kids who have A's in U.S. history are representative of the kids who on the final would've been between a 66 to 100," he said. "We want the knowledge that you showcase on a final (to) be representative of what other A kids represent."

Only 20 Pinellas courses — primarily health and physical education, biology, U.S. history and art classes — have common exams with scales. District officials have had to rewrite math common exams and will have to conduct more analysis to see if they meet the threshold quality for a scale.

Final exams, which are cumulative, count for 25 percent of a student's semester grade.

Under the plan being considered today by the board, the new exams would factor into a teacher's student growth score, which is worth one-third of their overall evaluation score. The exams also would cover more subjects, which would reduce the instances in which a teacher must be judged by school-wide average test scores because he or she teaches a subject that isn't measured by a state test.

Rosemary Geier-Scalzo, now a membership service director for the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association, remembers how her students' reading scores were factored into her evaluation, even though she taught Spanish at Carwise Middle.

"Teachers were literally evaluated on the scores of kids they did not have," she said. She supports the proposed changes but is dismayed that only three classroom teachers were part of a group of nearly 70 educators who helped draw up the new plan.

"PCTA can stand behind change, and we welcome it," she said. "But it would be nice if they involved the change with the people on the front line."

Contact Colleen Wright at cwright@tampabay.com or (727) 893-8643. Follow @Colleen_Wright.