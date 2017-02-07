Appeal court to hear challenge of Florida law that holds back third graders

A lawsuit over Florida's third-grade retention law — one of the pillars of the state's test-driven education system — heads to an appeals court today.

The suit, filed in August by a group of parents, targets the 13-year-old practice of preventing third graders who score poorly on the state's spring reading test from advancing to fourth grade. It argues that more factors should come into play when deciding the children's academic fate.

The defendants are the Florida Department of Education and several school districts, including Hernando and Pasco counties. Some Tampa Bay area families are among the plaintiffs.

A Leon County judge initially ruled in the parents' favor, then the state and the districts appealed. The First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee will hear arguments from both sides this morning.

