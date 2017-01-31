Clearwater author Tracey Sullivan visited Spring Hill Elementary School during Literacy Week. Her main character in "Tebow Tales" looks on. [Photo by Paulette Lash Ritchie]

SPRING HILL — Just having Tebow — not Tim, a dog — visit Spring Hill Elementary School was enough to grab students' attention. However, Tebow (formally Tebow Raymond Sullivan) brought author Tracey Sullivan with him — or maybe it was the other way around.

Either way, dog and owner came to the school to help celebrate Literacy Week, Jan. 23 to 27. Sullivan wrote Tebow Tails, subtitled Casper's Conquest, and was there to speak to the children about being a writer. Tebow was there because he is a dog, and kids love to see dogs.

"She's talking to them about the writing experience," said Spring Hill Elementary media specialist Susan Timberlake. "She brought along her main character, Tebow. The reason we're excited to have her is she's sharing the writing process. It's good for them to hear from an author — how many times a story needs to be edited, the use of descriptive language, adjectives and adverbs."

Sullivan, a former teacher who spent time teaching math at St. Petersburg College, said she has always wanted to write.

"I love children picture books," she said, "and when I got Tebow (he was already named when she acquired him, but she is a Florida Gators fan, so was okay with it), he was an inspiration. This book is about anti-bullying."

She would like for Tebow Tails to be a series tackling life lessons. All of the dogs that appeared in this first of the series are or were real dogs that belonged to her family or friends. She has a second dog, Casper.

She hoped her visit would have an impact on the children seated in front of her in the school's media center. She hoped to "inspire children to write (and) never give up."

Fourth-graders Alexander Ciccarello, 10, and Athena Shook, 10, shared what they took away from session.

"I learned she loves creative writing and she loves to do similes, metaphors and stuff like that," Alexander said. "She tries not to use one word two times, and she loves to write."

Athena was impressed with the lesson from the book, as well as, the author.

"The people who are mean that you're nice to can change their act," she said. "And she's one of the most creative people I ever met."

They both liked the dog.

"Tebow is a cool dog," said Alexander.

Sullivan was part of a week of activities tied to literacy. Children created bookmarks. There were daily mystery readers on the morning show whose identities the children were asked to guess, and there were surprise readers. There was also a buddy program that paired fourth- and fifth-graders with kindergarteners and first-graders, with the older children reading to the younger ones. And there was a door-decorating contest with a prize at each grade level.

Monday was RED Day (Read Every Day), and students were encouraged to wear red. Tuesday was when Sullivan and Tebow visited.

On Wednesday, students were asked to Tune Out TV and read. And there was DEAR Day (Drop Everything and Read). Thursday was a celebration for the most improved reader, and on Friday children were invited to bring a favorite book and blanket to enjoy during extra reading time.

Also on Friday, students had the option to wear a hat for a dollar, with money collected benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.