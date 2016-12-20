Class notes

Calendar

Friday is a teacher planning day. No school for students.

Dec. 24-Jan. 8: Winter break.

Jan. 16: No school. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jan. 17: Report cards.

Newsmakers

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis recently announced that Land O'Lakes High School student Nikhil Dutt won the 2016 Congressional App Challenge for Florida's 12th Congressional District. Dutt's app, Student Toolbox, was designed to simplify students' lives. It helps students organize tasks, with tools such as reminders for assignment due dates; connect with teachers and peers through an address book; map out their classrooms by uploading maps of the school, and has a "Media" button to upload podcasts, assignments and lectures from classes or online resources.

Briefly

• Fred K. Marchman Technical College, 7825 Campus Drive, New Port Richey, is providing GED classes starting Jan. 9 and a new semester of technical programs starting Jan. 12. Contact the college at (727) 774-1700 or visit mtec.pasco.k12.fl.us/ to explore program options. For questions, contact Alicia Leary, assistant principal, at (727) 774-1707.

• Pasco County Schools magnet applications are being accepted through Jan. 20. Parents interested in enrolling their students in a specialized magnet program can find information and complete an application at pascoschools.org/ed_choice/magnet. Families that don't have computer access may complete applications at their local school or public library. All properly completed applications will be entered into a lottery. Families will be notified of acceptance status by mid February so that those who are not accepted have time to complete the traditional school choice open enrollment application between Feb. 1 and March 1.

Magnet options currently include:

Sanders Memorial STEAM Elementary Magnet School, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Centennial STEM Middle Magnet School, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math.

Bayonet Point STEM Middle Magnet School, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math.

• Innovative chefs in grades 9 through 12 are invited to enter the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Fresh from Florida Student Chef Cook-off. Students may submit original recipes featuring locally grown products for a chance to have their meal served in school cafeterias. The deadline to enter is Feb. 2. For rules and to submit an entry, visit FreshFromFlorida.com/StudentCookOff.

Library notes

Pre-Teen Finch Robots! 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes. This class focuses on learning basic computer/robot programming and is designed for ages 9 to 15. A signed liability waiver and proper dress are required. To register, call (813) 929-1214.

Read to the Dogs, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey. Story time with the therapy dogs from Sharing Our World dogs. For children in grades K-5.

Drone Club, 11 a.m. to noon at Hugh Embry Library, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City. Learn how to fly drones. For all ages.

For a schedule of events at all Pasco County library branches, go to pascolibraries.org. For information about events at the New Port Richey public library, go to nprlibrary.org.

Send your school news to mmiller@tampabay.com.