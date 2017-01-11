Class notes

Calendar

Jan. 16: No school. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Jan. 17: Report cards.

Briefly

• The Diocese of St. Petersburg will hold its first Stem Fair on Saturday at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School, 13651 Hays Road, Spring Hill. Judging begins at 9 a.m. Public viewing of projects is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will be at 3 p.m. For information, call Ross Bubolz, principal of Cathedral School of St. Jude in St. Petersburg, at (727) 347-8622.

• Magnet applications for the Pasco schools are being accepted through Jan. 20. Parents interested in enrolling their students in a specialized magnet program can find information and complete an application at pascoschools.org/ed_choice/magnet. Families that don't have computer access may complete applications at their local school or public library. All properly completed applications will be entered into a lottery. Families will be notified of their acceptance status by mid February so that those who are not accepted have time to complete the traditional school choice open enrollment application between Feb. 1 and March 1.

Magnet options currently include:

• Sanders Memorial STEAM Elementary Magnet School, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

• Centennial STEM Middle Magnet School, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math. Information nights for the Centennial program will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Dr. John Long Middle School, 2025 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel, and at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Chester Taylor Elementary School, 3638 Morris Bridge Road, Zephyrhills.

• Bayonet Point STEM Middle Magnet School, which focuses on science, technology, engineering and math.

• Rodney B. Cox Elementary School's 90th anniversary celebration will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the school, 37651 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Dade City. The event will include a dinner fundraiser and Memory Walk featuring photographs reflecting the eras of the school's rich history. For information, call the school at (352) 524-5100.

Scholarship/contest opportunities

• Local students are welcome to enter the 34th annual Spotlight on Talent competition which will take place March 11 at the Center for the Arts at Wesley Chapel High, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel. Applications are available online (heritagearts.org) or at local schools, music and dance studios, and chambers of commerce. The deadline for entering is Jan. 26. Auditions will be Feb. 11. All types and styles of performing talents are being accepted, both as solos and in groups. Panels of paid, professional judges will select finalists and winners in several age categories. The event features $4,000 in trophies, ribbons and cash prizes. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior who is a Pasco County resident with the highest scores. For information, contact the executive producer at spotlight@heritagearts.org or (352) 567-1720 or go to heritagearts.org.

• Applications are available online through Jan. 31 for the Pasco Education Foundation's 2016-17 Scholarship Opportunities for Graduating Seniors program. Through the generosity of donors, the foundation awards hundreds of scholarships to students graduating from Pasco public high schools who plan to further their education. An awards banquet will take place on April 20 to celebrate scholarship recipients and recognize donors. For an application and list of scholarships, go to PascoEducationFoundation.org.

• Innovative chefs in grades 9 through 12 are invited to enter the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Fresh from Florida Student Chef Cook-off. Students may submit original recipes featuring locally grown products for a chance to have their meal served in school cafeterias. The deadline to enter is Feb. 2. For rules and to submit an entry, visit FreshFromFlorida.com/StudentCookOff.

Library notes

• Escape the Library, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey. Solve puzzles and perform tasks to beat the clock in an exciting escape room activity. For teens in grades 6 to 12.

• When Celestial Bodies Collide: Eclipses & Other Phenomena, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Hugh Embry Library, 14125 Fourth St., Dade City. Join astronomer Kevin Manning as he presents a fun and educational program. All ages.

For a schedule of events at all Pasco County library branches, go to pascolibraries.org. For information about events at the New Port Richey Public Library, go to nprlibrary.org.

Send your school news to mmiller@tampabay.com.