Class notes

Calendar

Feb 10: Progress reports

Briefly

• The Pasco All County Band Concert will be held Saturday at the Center for the Arts at River Ridge, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey. Free.

Scholarship/Contest Opportunities

• Local students are welcome to enter the 34th annual Spotlight on Talent competition, which will take place March 11 at the Center for the Arts at Wesley Chapel High, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel. Applications are available online at heritagearts.org or at area schools, music and dance studios and chambers of commerce. The entry deadline is Jan. 26. Auditions will be Feb. 11. All types and styles of performing talents will be accepted, both as solos and groups. Panels of paid, professional judges will select finalists and winners in several age categories. The event will feature $4,000 in trophies, ribbons and cash prizes. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the graduating senior from Pasco with the highest scores. For information, contact the executive producer at spotlight@heritagearts.org or (352) 567-1720, or go to heritagearts.org.

• Applications are available online through Jan. 31 for the Pasco Education Foundation's 2016-17 Scholarship Opportunities for Graduating Seniors program. Through the generosity of donors, the foundation awards hundreds of scholarships to students graduating from Pasco County's public high schools who plan to further their education. An awards banquet will take place on April 20 to celebrate scholarship recipients and recognize donors. For an application and list of scholarships, go to PascoEducationFoundation.org.

• Innovative chefs in grades 9 through 12 are invited to enter the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Fresh from Florida Student Chef Cook-off. Students may submit original recipes featuring locally grown products for a chance to have their meal served in school cafeterias. The deadline to enter is Feb. 2. For rules and to submit an entry, visit FreshFromFlorida.com/StudentCookOff.

• Tampa Bay-area high school students are invited to submit original, unpublished short stories to the Fantastical Times writing contest. The deadline is March 31. The contest is open to all students over the age of 13 in grades 9 12 in public and private schools in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco and Pinellas counties. Stories must be previously unpublished and unsold. There is no fee to enter, and no limit to the number of entries students may submit. Stories will be judged by a panel of experts. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 prize, an invitation to read the winning story at the 25th annual Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading next fall, a grand prize plaque and publication of the winning story on the Tampa Bay Times Newspaper in Education website. Visit tampabay.com/nie/fantasticaltimes for official rules and entry information.

• Entries are being accepted through March 31 for the Tampa Bay Times 2017 Newspaper in Education Teacher of the Year. The contest recognizes educators based on the the following criteria: uses the Tampa Bay Times to enhance student learning and the learning environment; employs innovative newspaper-based lessons, strategies or projects to develop students' literacy skills; integrates the close reading of news into classroom instruction. The winning educator will be honored at a reception in May and will receive a $100 cash prize, a grand prize plaque, a Tampa Bay Times prize pack and an invitation to present at the Florida Press Educational Services summer training conference in August in Naples (with reimbursement for conference lodging and travel). Visit tampabay.com/nie for official rules and entry information.

Library notes

•Chinese New Year Celebration, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Hudson Regional Library 8012 Library Road, Hudson. Grades 6-12.

• Pre-Teen Button Making, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills. Decorate and make your own buttons. All supplies provided by Friends of the Library. Grades 4 to 7.

For a schedule of events at all Pasco County library branches, go to pascolibraries.org. For information about events at the New Port Richey public library, go to nprlibrary.org.

