Class notes

Feb 10: Progress reports.

Theatre/Art/Music

Center for the Arts at River Ridge, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey. (727) 774-7382. centerfortheartsriverridge.com

• Ticket are on sale for the center's Learn It Live presentation of Stages Productions' "Let Freedom Sing!" Performances will be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 and 21. Grades 3 to 7. $5.

• River Ridge High drama presents Guys and Dolls, at 7 p.m. Feb 10-11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets are $12 advanced reserved; $10 at the door.

• All-County Elementary Chorus Concert, 4 p.m. Feb. 18.

Center for the Arts at Wesley Chapel, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel. (813) 794-8772. centerfortheartswesleychapel.com

• Stages Productions presents "Let Freedom Sing!" at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7. Grades 2 to 8. $5.

Library notes

• Chess Club, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Dade City Library, 14125 Fourth St., Dade City. Chess sets provided. Bring your own time clock if you wish. Those who are new to chess will get some instruction.

• Sliver of Sunshine State Book Club, 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at South Holiday Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. Snacks and refreshments along with a discussion on a Sunshine State Reader selection. Grades 4 to 7.

For a schedule of events at all Pasco County library branches, go to pascolibraries.org. For information about events at the New Port Richey public library, go to nprlibrary.org.

