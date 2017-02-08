Class Notes

HILLSBOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

For the second year in a row, Hillsborough County Public Schools is partnering with the Florida State Fair featuring exhibits on display honoring local and national African Americans. The 27 displays, including 19 from local schools, will honor these leaders at the Florida State Fair. The displays will include a collection of videos depicting African American leaders and their contributions for equality in Tampa, news clippings from the historical sit-ins for equality in downtown Tampa, and a pictorial display of the life and contributions of a former School Board member and local educators.

The Black History Month display booths are located adjacent to the district's annual school exhibits in the Florida Center. The Florida Center is open until 9 p.m. each night of the fair, which runs through Feb. 20.

For the celebration of Student Day at the Fair today (Feb. 10), there will be live performances depicting the achievements of such people as Frederick Douglass, Mary McLeod Bethune, and other prominent African Americans, as well as student poetry winners, music and dance.

JEFFERSON HIGH

On Tuesday, Jefferson High School students demonstrated EverFi, a digital learning platform they are using in the classroom. Superintendent Jeff Eakins will join former Florida Senator and African American History Task Force (AAHTF) Chair Tony Hill to watch how the students participated in a digital African American history course.

REDDICK ELEMENTARY

A special event for the county's migrant families is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Reddick Elementary, 325 W Lake Drive in Wimauma. The event will feature food and drinks, family entertainment, parent trainings and health screenings. The event is sponsored by the district's Title 1 Migrant Education Program. For more information, call (813) 757-9331.

SCHOLARSHIPS

The Hillsborough County Social Services Department and Community Action Program is seeking applicants for $5,000 scholarships. Individuals between the ages of 17 and 22 who have obtained a high school diploma or GED equivalent are eligible if they are graduating seniors. Applicants must reside in Hillsborough County and program eligibility requires applicants household income to fall within 125 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. For more information, call (813) 274-6719 or visit hcflgov.net/education.

