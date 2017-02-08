Class notes

Briefly

• The Pasco County School District's school choice application window is open through March 1. Those who applied for a magnet school may also submit a school choice application for a traditional Pasco school.

School choice applications may be accessed by going to the district website — pascoschools.org — and clicking on the "school choice" banner at the top. If a student currently is attending a school on school choice, parents do not need to reapply unless: their address changed after initial approval, they reside outside of Pasco County, their school was affected by boundary changes, or the student will be moving to the next school level (for instance, elementary to middle or middle to high).

Families who live in another county and wish to request student assignment to a Pasco County school must submit a release from their home county within the open enrollment period. Students who reside in Pasco will be given first consideration for school choice enrollment. Applications that have not been completed in their entirety will not be considered. Families requesting choice enrollment for more than one child need to complete separate applications for each.

Theatre/Art/Music

Center for the Arts at River Ridge, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey. (727) 774-7382. centerfortheartsriverridge.com

• Ticket are on sale for the center's Learn It Live presentation of Stages Productions' "Let Freedom Sing!" with performances at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 and 21. Grades 3 to 7. $5.

• All-County Elementary Chorus Concert, 4 p.m. Feb. 18.

• River Ridge High concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 21.

• Mitchell High concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

• River Ridge Middle concert, 7 p.m. Feb. 28.

Center for the Arts at Wesley Chapel, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel. (813) 794-8772. centerfortheartswesleychapel.com

• Stages Productions presents "Let Freedom Sing!" at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7. Grades 2 to 8. $5.

• Spotlight on Talent Auditions, 9:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11.

Library notes

• Library Lab Rats, 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Feb 15 at Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Husdon. Discover the world of science through fun experiments and activities. For upper elementary and middle school students.

• Learn to Play the Mountain Dulcimer, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills. This free class will be presented by Jeff Felmlee. Dulcimers, tuners and picks will be provided. Ages 10 and up. Registration is required. Call (813) 788-637

For a schedule of events at all Pasco County library branches, go to pascolibraries.org. For information about events at the New Port Richey public library, go to nprlibrary.org.

Send your school news to mmiller@tampabay.com.