Cynthia Moore: School Board member, teacher and generous volunteer

Former Hernando County School Board member Cynthia Moore was remembered as someone who always looked out for the welfare of students.

BROOKSVILLE — Former Hernando superintendent of schools Bryan Blavatt said he used to receive phone calls from School Board member Cynthia Moore telling him "a child at so-and-so school didn't have shoes to wear."

When Blavatt said he would take care of it, Ms. Moore would tell him she already had.

"She'd say, 'I took them out and bought some shoes, but I wanted to let you know that they need help.' That happened more than once," Blavatt said.

"I've worked with a lot of board members, and I've never known anyone who has been so enveloped by the needs of the children and aware of the ones who didn't have things," he said.

"She was incredible."

Ms. Moore, who died Saturday (Jan. 7, 2017) at age 74 after struggling with a variety of health problems, was best known by the public as a School Board member, best loved as a dedicated and selfless teacher and volunteer.

"She had a heart of gold," said Eastside Elementary School principal Mary LeDoux, who first worked with Ms. Moore when LeDoux was assistant principal at Spring Hill Elementary.

LeDoux remembers Ms. Moore, a fifth-grade teacher, crying when she heard that the school planned to expel one especially disruptive student.

"She said, 'Give him to me, and I'll take care of him,' " LeDoux said. "And he never had a single discipline problem the rest of the year. She would have adopted him if she could have."

Ms. Moore was always willing to help colleagues at the school, volunteering, for example, to cover for the receptionists during their lunch hour. And shortly after Ms. Moore retired in 2004 — after more than 40 years of teaching in Hernando — she began volunteering at Brooksville Elementary School.

She stayed every day until she was sure every child had a safe ride home, LeDoux said. When she later volunteered at Eastside, and the standardized tests showed the school was on its way to raising its failing grade, Ms. Moore handed out dollar coins to every child who had earned a top score.

And she formed a special bond with the youngest children, some of whom would refuse to let go of their parents' hands until they had stopped by the front desk to see "Miss Cynthie."

"That was the only way that some of them would detach from their mothers," LeDoux said.

While Ms. Moore was on the School Board from 2010 to 2014, she gave most of her salary back to students' families.

"She was constantly pulling out her checkbook and saying, 'How much do you need?' " LeDoux said.

When Ms. Moore heard one student's family was about to be evicted from their home, LeDoux said, "she wrote a $1,000 check. Paid the water bill, the electric bill. I told her, 'Cynthia, you need to stop.' "

Less widely known, LeDoux said, is that Ms. Moore was an expert on school policy, partly because she had served as president of the Hernando Classroom Teachers Association.

"If I had a question about policy, I'd just call Cynthia, and she would be able to tell me what page it was on," LeDoux said.

"I had been talking to her for years about running for School Board because she was so smart and had such a concern for kids in Hernando County."

Once elected, said former board member Matt Foreman, who served with her, colleagues knew that all of her decisions were based solely on consideration of student needs.

"Cynthia and I didn't always agree on policy, but you always knew that 100 percent of her motivation was doing right for the kids," Foreman said.

"I think you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who dedicated a greater portion of their lives to children."

