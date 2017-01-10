Fivay student's perseverance pays off with opportunity to perform at Carnegie

HUDSON

The lifelong dream for many a musician is to play Carnegie Hall in New York. For Fivay High School student Shane Falco, the opportunity could come earlier than he ever imagined.

After auditioning last fall, Falco, 16, has been selected to perform with the 2017 High School Honors Performance Series. He is one of 750 musicians selected out of a pool of more than 18,000 nominees from around the world. Acceptance is based on talent, past achievements and an audition recording.

If all goes according to plan, Falco will play trumpet in early February as part of the Honors Ensemble on the Carnegie Hall stage. The trip will also include a trek to Broadway to see The Phantom of the Opera as well as a visit to the 9/11 Memorial.

"It's a huge honor," said Falco, who is immersed in practicing and fundraising for the trip.

It's also a bit of an unlikely scenario.

Falco only joined the school band program in sixth grade because it was a more inviting alternative to physical education classes, he said. He chose the trumpet because it was an instrument his family could afford.

It grew on him quickly, said Falco, who still plays that trumpet for marching season but steps up with a 1973 Bach Starter Stradivarius for concert band performances.

"I got hooked. It's a ton of fun," he said, adding that he practices for an hour a day, "at the least."

Prior to his audition for the Honors Performance Series, Falco was sidelined for eight months after sustaining a concussion in the school band room.

"I was bending down and stood up quickly and hit my head on an open locker," he explained. "After that, the lights, the noise affected me. I had vertigo. It took six months to recover. I had to take my classes online. I could not play music. That was the treachery of it."

But there was an upside.

"It was like another stage with my music — kind of a good thing because it determined how much of a passion I had for music and that I want to take it somewhere in life," he said. "It shows that you can do anything if you persevere enough."

Falco, who in eighth grade was the only middle school student selected to play in the 2014 All State Band from Florida Bandmasters Association District 5 (Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties), recovered in time to make fourth chair in the 2016 All County band after rehearsing the music for just a few days.

"I was shocked, and it was really a nice test to see where I stood in my head," he said. "I was perfectly fine. I was able to get back to marching band. That was the biggest test — being able to play and march — the moment of truth."

This school year, Falco has performed in the school marching, concert and jazz bands. He recently had the opportunity to take part in the prestigious Festival of Winds at the University of South Florida and was selected to play first chair trumpet for the 2017 high school All County Band concert this month.

He's still catching up with his studies, tackling a full schedule at school while taking extra classes online.

"I have a plan to graduate on time," he said.

That he's overcome his setback is no surprise to his instructors — both past and present.

"He couldn't get enough music when he was in my band," said John Keon, a former band director at Hudson Middle School. "He was always willing to help out with the rest of the band. If I needed a tuba player, he would practice tuba for the football games. If I needed a saxophone player, he would practice that. He figured out some of that stuff all on his own. When I heard about his (concussion), I knew he would come back and work extra hard to get back on track."

Falco's can-do attitude has extended into his high school years, said Fivay High band teacher Allison Synnett.

"He was eager to get back into band and get back to school," Synnett said, adding that Falco was proactive when it came to auditioning for the Honors Performance Series.

"It was all on his own. He got the music. He rehearsed. He came in during his lunch period to record the audition," she said. "The fun part about Shane is that he is an incredibly self-motivated and talented musician in all aspects. He writes music, arranges music. He wrote some of the music we played in the stands during football games and in parades.

"It's very exciting when you have students like this," she said. "He's taken a leadership role just with his example. I hope it inspires others to help grow our program."

