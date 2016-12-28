Florida programs cover tuition and other expenses for families who opt for private schools

The options continue to expand for certain Florida families who want to send their children to private schools but need financial help to do so.

Funding for Florida's Tax Credit Scholarship Program for low-income families rose to $418.7 million last school year, up 2 percent. And enrollment increased too, with 78,664 students at more than 1,600 schools.

Meanwhile, the state's Personal Learning Scholarship Accounts program is entering its third year, with individual scholarships that allow families to tailor education services for special needs children and young adults. The money can pay for everything from school tuition to therapists to a college savings account.

Because the cost of living varies across Florida, the PLSA scholarship amount varies according to grade and county. In Pinellas County this school year, the scholarships are $10,598 for students in kindergarten through third grade, $10,323 for students in grades 4 through 8 and $10,024 for those in high school.

In the tax credit scholarship program, known as the FTC, students are receiving up to $5,886 this school year for tuition, books, registration and other education expenses.

Funding for the PLSA program is directly allocated by the Legislature. But the FTC program is paid for indirectly through a separate mechanism. Corporations redirect money they owe for certain state taxes to two nonprofit organizations — Step Up for Students and AAA Scholarship Foundation. The state, in turn, gives those corporations $1 in tax credits for every dollar they give.

Not everyone agrees with the concept. Opponents say it's wrong to funnel money meant to benefit the general public into private schools, considering that 69 percent of those participating are religious. Supporters say the program is legitimate because the money used never passes through a public agency. They also argue the program offers more choices to families who say public schools don't meet their needs.

Families must apply and provide documentation for both the low-income and special needs programs. To contact Step Up for Students, visit stepupforstudents.org or call toll-free 1-877-735-7837. To contact AAA Scholarship Foundation, visit aaascholarships.org or call toll-free1-888-707-2465.

NOTE: The accompanying list shows the Pinellas schools with students who get scholarships through Step Up for Students. Those with one asterisk participate in the FTC. The schools with two asterisks participate in the FTC and the PLSA.

Clearwater

• Blossom Montessori School for the Deaf**

• Calvary Christian High School*

• Clearwater Academy International Inc.*

• Clearwater Central Catholic High School*

• Countryside Christian Academy*

• Depaul School for Dyslexia Inc.*

• First Lutheran School*

• Genesis Christian Academy*

• Iva Christian School*

• Lakeside Christian School*

• Northbay Christian Academy*

• Safety Harbor Montessori Academy*

• Saint Cecelia Interparochial*

• Saint Paul's School*

• Skycrest Christian School*

• Superior Collegiate*

• Washburn Academy *

• Woodlawn Community Academy**

Dunedin

• Cornerstone Christian School*

Largo

• Camelot School*

• Country Day School**

• Indian Rocks Christian School**

• Saint Patrick School**

• The Movement School**

• Westside Christian School**

Pinellas Park

• Acres of Fun Child Care Center*

• American Montessori Academy**

• Center Academy-Pinellas Park**

• Classical Christian School for the Arts Inc.**

• Covenant Academy**

• Creative Learning Center*

• Esther's School**

• Morning Star School of Pinellas Park**

• Sacred Heart Catholic School**

Safety Harbor

• Espiritu Santo Catholic School*

• Safety Harbor Montessori Academy*

St. Petersburg

• Aba Academy*

• Alegria Montessori School Inc.**

• Canterbury School of Florida*

• Community Christian Academy*

• Community Christian School of Five Oaks*

• Grace Lutheran School*

• Holy Family**

• Keswick Christian School**

• Liberty Christian School*

• Northside Christian School**

• St. Paul Catholic School*

• St. Petersburg Catholic High School*

• St. Petersburg Christian School**

• Shorecrest Preparatory School**

• St. Raphael Catholic School*

• The Broach School*

• The School of the Immaculata*

Seminole

• Bay Pines Lutheran School**

• Blessed Sacrament Catholic School**

• L.I.F.T. Academy**

• Special Kids-Seminole**