For Jamerson Elementary staffer, teaching 'Oscar' comes with $25,000 and national buzz

Lukas Hefty, center in tie, stands with his wife, Kelly Hefty, waving, and their son, Cameron, after Lukas Hefty received the Milken Educator Award in Florida on Thursday at Douglas L. Jamerson, Jr. Elementary School. At left is senior vice president of the awards, Jane Foley, who made the announcement. [LARA CERRI | Times]

ST. PETERSBURG — An unsuspecting staff member at Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary got a big treat Thursday morning: $25,000 and national recognition as a rising star in the field of education.

Lukas Hefty, the school's magnet coordinator, is one of 35 educators recognized nationwide — and the sole Florida recipient — for the 2016-17 Milken Educator Award.

The surprise reveal came during a school assembly that included superintendent Mike Grego, four School Board members and state officials.

The Milken Educator Awards, known as the "Oscars of Teaching," is in its 30th year of doling out cash to exemplary teachers. Winners are not nominated but discovered through a selective and confidential process.

Eligible educators must demonstrate educational talent evidenced by student learning results, show educational accomplishments beyond the classroom, have an engaging and inspiring presence, and be in their early- to mid-career with potential for leadership.

Hefty's wife, Kelly Hefty, is a third-grade teacher at Jamerson, and their son, Cameron, is a first-grade student at the school. After the award was announced, Lukas Hefty said: "We're going to Disney World guys."

Jamerson is a magnet school with a curriculum that focuses on math and engineering.

According to the statement from the school, he works with Jamerson's faculty by "modeling lessons and teaching techniques in the classroom and leading STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) workshops to raise teachers' comfort level" with the curriculum. He also works with students, pulling small groups of children together and tailoring the curriculum to their individual needs.

Hefty will be invited to join the Milken Educator Network of more than 2,700 recognized educators and leaders across the country. He also will attend a Milken educator forum in New Orleans in March he will meet and network with other winners.

He the second Pinellas educator to receive to the award, following Palm Harbor University High teacher Anete Vasquez in 2001. There have been four winners throughout the Tampa Bay area, with two in Hillsborough and one in Pasco.

Contact Colleen Wright at cwright@tampabay.com or (727) 893-8643. Follow @Colleen_Wright.