For state School Nurse of the Year, advocacy for kids never stops

DADE CITY — Tuesday is clinic day at Pasco High School, and that means Margaret Polk is likely to be interrupted.

She is more than happy to chat about her job and the news that the Florida Association of School Nurses recently named her Florida's 2017 School Nurse of the Year.

But the kids come first.

"We might have to stop because students will be coming in for their sports physicals," Polk warns.

Students with the usual ailments — sore throats, stomach aches and earaches — will pop in to be tended to by Polk's clinic assistant. Others have appointments with the nurse practitioner from the Pasco County Health Department. There's paperwork to get to a teacher for a student who doesn't qualify for exceptional student education services, but who still needs accommodations in the classroom.

That's not the half of what goes into the job, which has evolved over the 26 years Polk has been at it.

"People don't understand what a school nurse really does. It's not just Band-Aids, bumps and bruises," she said, adding that there is a hefty management load for school nurses, who typically oversee clinic assistants and programs in two or three county schools.

Polk, 61, a mother of three and grandmother of eight, is a slightly built woman with a quick smile and supportive nature. Three days a week, she's in the clinic at Pasco High, where students are mostly polite and often poor. The other two are spent at the James Irvin Education Center, an alternative middle/high school for students who are off track academically or behaviorally.

"She's a superhero," said Lisa Kern, supervisor of student health services for Pasco County schools and director of the Florida Association of School Nurses.

Kern, along with superintendent Kurt Browning and Pasco High principal Kari Kadlub, were among those who wrote recommendation letters for Polk, who will be recognized at the State Board of Education meeting in mid February.

"I think Margaret is probably the best-kept secret in Pasco County," Kern said. "She's an amazing professional. She is full of energy. She gets things done. She is a great advocate for students and does such a great job in that community and in that school in making sure students are safe and that the services that we need to provide them in the school setting are there so they can be successful in their academics."

"She's incredible," said Pasco High assistant principal Ryan Brady. "She does the job to the best level that she can. Every time we need her, she's there.

Polk, who has been married to her husband, Ray, for 40 years, grew up in the Tampa Bay area immersed in the field of medicine. Her father was a doctor, and her mother a nurse, so the move seemed natural, she said. She went into obstetrics, eventually swapping that for a family-friendly schedule at Pasco High.

Her primary goal: to take care of the kids.

"I like helping people. I like doing something worthwhile," Polk said.

Polk is quite adept at getting help for students, whether it be through Pasco County's mobile medical unit, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile or the dental clinic at nearby R.B. Cox Elementary.

She has recruited local service providers and negotiated discounts for kids whose families lack health insurance or have an insurmountable deductible. She has sought aid from local organizations like the Pasco County Cattlemen's Association.

"The local facilities, doctors, dentists and optometrists have been generous," she said. "I have also used family connections. Whatever it takes."

"There's a whole lot of blood, sweat and tears getting all these services here," Polk said, adding that one of her best days was when she was able to get a dental appointment for a student with a chipped front tooth who was self-conscious about his smile.

"The next day he came in and was all smiles," Polk said. "When you can get a kid to the dentist, get them a pair of glasses — that's what it's about."

Polk also oversees the school ABC (Assist, Believe and Care) program, which provides aid to students and their families with clothing, holiday needs — even an occasional water or electric bill. A room in her clinic is stocked with school supplies, personal hygiene products and nonperishable food items donated by the Thomas Promise Foundation of Zephyrhills.

Her office walls are plastered with informational posters about various health issues, but there's also a bulletin board filled with student photos and a basket filled with granola bars because "teenage boys and girls are really bad at eating breakfast." Her door is always open to them.

In addition, Polk coordinates district CPR training for faculty, conducts health screenings for pre-kindergarten students and occasionally ventures into the classroom to educate students about things like the Zika Virus,vrisky sexual behavior and the dangers of tobacco.

Her latest push is for mental health services. Polk contracted with BayCare to get free one-on-one counseling for students on campus. The school also hosts weekly talk sessions where students can work on anger management and coping skills.

Polk has also extended her reach to parents of students who need help. She makes a call, then follows up with a home visit, bringing along an interpreter when she ventures into the migrant community.

"I'm not just a voice on the phone," she said. "Sometimes when you're there, you find a younger sibling that needs help, too."

Everyone who needs assistance gets it.

"The bottom line," said Polk, " is I want all these kids taken care of."

Contact Michele Miller at mmiller@tampabay.com. Follow @MicheleMiller52.