Hernando graduation rate higher than state, surrounding counties

﻿A 2016 tassel on the mortar board of a Newsome High School graduate on June 1, 2016. Across the nation, graduation rates have reached a record high of 83.2 percent, the White House announced on Oct. 17, 2016. [CHRIS URSO | Times]

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School District's four-year graduation rate improved dramatically last school year, according to the annual report released by the state last week, with the rate surpassing the statewide average and those of nearby districts.

The one-year increase of about 3 percentage points — to 81.1 percent — was spread across all five of the county's high schools. Weeki Wachee High's rate, 90 percent, was the highest in Hernando. Central High showed the most dramatic improvement, with a climb of nearly 8 percentage points.

The rates dropped slightly for Asian and Hispanic students but increased for African-Americans by more than 11 percentage points, to 77.6 percent.

Over the past five years, the district's rate has jumped by nearly 7 percentage points.

Though the improvements in Hernando were greater than in the state as a whole during that period, dramatically increasing graduation rates are the norm across Florida and the country.

Critics have noted that the national climb has come as other indicators of achievement, especially scores on a range of standardized tests, have either been flat or declined.

And a 2014 report by Achieve, a national nonprofit organization devoted to college and career readiness, argued that many of the gains in graduation rates have been achieved by watered-down standards. It also identified Florida as one of 20 states with a minimum diploma option that did not meet Achieve's readiness standards.

Hernando superintendent of schools Lori Romano and John Stratton, the district's executive director of academic services, attributed the improvements in Hernando mostly to several programs put in place over the past several years:

• An "action plan" at each high school that includes strategies to improve graduation rates.

• Guidance counselors assigned to follow students throughout their high school careers, which allows them to better know students and identify potential pitfalls.

• Academic programs — in-school and after-school classes and summer boot camps — to prepare for end-of-course assessments or to allow students to make up these tests.

And, starting last year, the county contracted with a private provider, Catapult Academy, to teach students who have dropped out, with its $377,000 price paid from the state's per-student enrollment payments.

Most Catapult students, who range in age from 16 to 25, have dropped out of high school and do not receive diplomas within the four years required to be figured into graduation rates.

But some struggling students are also referred to the academy, meaning it could improve graduation rates, Stratton said.

Catapult will also improve the district's performance in a measure that is the flip side of graduation rates — the percentage of students who have dropped out.

Contact Dan DeWitt at ddewitt@tampabay.com; follow @ddewitttimes.