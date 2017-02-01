Hernando schools will not seek new funding for StarFISH

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School District will not seek additional state funding for Project StarFISH — a program designed to address underserved students with mental illnesses — because of forecasts of a tight state budget and incomplete data about its effectiveness.

"We are going to hold off on adding StarFISH" to the list of budget requests for this year's session of the Florida Legislature, Karen Jordan, the district's spokeswoman and legislative liaison, wrote to School Board lobbyist Brady Benford on Jan. 13.

Jordan's email message came after Benford had relayed a message from the office of state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, warning of the budget situation and stiffer requirements for local governments seeking appropriations.

"Rep. Ingoglia cautioned me that this will be a very tight budget year and they have all been asked to find money and programs to cut," Benford wrote to Jordan.

Jordan said in an interview this week that the district decided not to submit the request because of "the awareness the House (of Representatives) is looking at a tighter fiscal year and because we don't have program outcomes for StarFISH."

The $500,000 grant that allowed the district to establish the project this year for elementary and middle school students was placed in the budget during last year's session by Ingoglia and state Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby.

The district had initially planned to seek $250,000 to continue StarFISH — the last four letters of which stand for Facilitating Individual Success and Hope — next school year, as well as to kick off a similar program for high school students.

Though the district had always planned to seek other sources of funding, including Medi­caid payments from eligible StarFISH students, it was not clear whether this income would be adequate to continue the program next year.

Jordan said the district will decide on whether to continue StarFISH once it receives more data about availability of funds and the project's performance.

Project StarFISH got off to a slower-than-expected start this year, Judy Everett, the district's supervisor of exceptional student support services, said last month, mostly due to the exacting demands of the grant application and difficulty in hiring teachers with the specialized qualifications needed. But StarFISH has operated two of the three planned classrooms since November and is seeking a teacher to staff the third classroom.

Though Simpson expressed concern about the slow start, he was prepared to seek the additional funding, said Rachel Perrin Rogers, his chief aide in Tallahassee.

"The only reason he's not pursuing it is because (school district representatives) are not asking," she said. "They based their decision on comments from the Florida House."

Ingoglia said he also would have tried to secure the funding had the district asked, though the anticipated budget surplus for next fiscal year, $7.5 million, is far smaller than it is for the current one.

"This revenue environment would have made getting StarFISH funding more difficult, but not impossible," he wrote in an email to the Times.

The idea behind the project is to identify and help students with mental illnesses and, with the assistance of counselors and other mental health professionals, to address these issues as part of the school curriculum, Everett said.

That would allow the district to begin helping these students before their conditions worsen, with the goal of returning them to standard classrooms. In many cases, it would also keep these children from needing more intensive — and expensive — care later in their lives.

The approach has proved to be successful in other districts, and in Hernando, which previously had a similar program for older students.

It is especially needed in Hernando, a local National Alliance on Mental Illness leader said last year, because Florida ranks 49th of the 50 states in funding for mental illness, and Hernando ranks near the bottom of counties in Florida.

Contact Dan DeWitt at ddewitt@tampabay.com. Follow @ddewitttimes.