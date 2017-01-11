Hillsborough commissioners wash hands of School Board's bus cuts

As a cost-saving measure, the Hillsborough County School District is stopping bus runs for students living within 2 miles of their schools. [SKIP O’ROURKE | Times (2015)]

TAMPA — Hillsborough County sent a message Tuesday to parents concerned about the school district's decision to end some busing services in August:

We had nothing to do with this, and there's not much we can do to fix it.

The Hillsborough County School Board voted in December to end so-called "courtesy busing," meaning free bus service for middle and high school students who live within 2 miles of their school.

Since then, commissioners said their offices have been inundated with calls to step in to save the program or provide alternatives, like building more sidewalks between neighborhoods and schools.

Hillsborough County has $600 million set aside for transportation projects over the next decade, but county Administrator Mike Merrill told commissioners Tuesday that the county already has its own transportation needs to tackle with that money. Anyway, adding a few sidewalks won't make a difference for parents, he said.

"I'm not sure parents would want their kids walking 2 miles in the dark this time of year," Merrill said. "I'm not sure sidewalks are the solution."

In the short-term, he said the School Board should look to fill the funding gap with other sources, like grants from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, or seek out a private solution.

Long-term, county commissioners can consider changes to school impact fees they impose on new construction, he said. Currently, those fees can be used on capital expenditures but not the school district's operational costs, like running buses.

Commissioners voted 7-0 to conduct a review of school impact fees to see if they need to be updated.

The county also wants better communication from the district as it builds new schools, to avoid logistical problems with school-day arrivals and departures as Hillsborough grows. A joint task force was suggested.

"The reality is we cannot solve every problem from other jurisdictions. The school siting issue has been a concern for at least a decade," said Commissioner Ken Hagan "I'm not going to support reprioritizing our transportation (project) list because the School Board cannot balance its budget without making these cuts."

Cindy Stuart, chair of the School Board and member of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, said county staffers sit on the organization's school transportation work group and "have been discussing (school) siting and circumstances around the schools for the past nine months."

"We have nine months to work on this. Time is going to go very fast," said Commissioner Stacy White, a former School Board member who represents east Hillsborough. "I know there are limited options for us, but I would like to see us engage immediately."

