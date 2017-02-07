Hillsborough school board will discuss busing, name a principal and sign a contract with Charter School USA's fifth Hillsborough school

TAMPA — Meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board is expected to name a replacement for Principal Derrick McLaughlin at Summerfield Elementary School.

McLaughlin, 37, was chosen to lead Warren Hope Dawson Elementary, a new school that will open in August in Riverview.

Also in the fast-growing southeast, Charter Schools USA, the Fort Lauderdale company, is preparing to open its fifth Hillsborough charter school, called Waterset, in Apollo Beach.

Charter schools, although independently managed, use tax dollars for their funding. A contract for Waterset will come before the board that anticipates 550 students the first year.

Not far away Southshore Academy, also run by Charter Schools USA, opened this school year, its first, with 754 students. Southshore already has a long waiting list for next year, said Rod Jurado, who chairs the schools' local advisory board.

Tuesday's agenda also includes a discussion of the School Transportation Working Group, a new committee under the Metropolitan Planning Organization. The MPO group is working on traffic and road issues as it tries to help high schools and middle schools adjust to changes in the school transportation system.

Starting in August, secondary students who live within two miles of their schools will not get school bus transportation unless they can demonstrate hazardous conditions, under criteria set by the state.

Recent board meetings have attracted parents who oppose this cost-saving measure. FishHawk Ranch in Lithia will be hit especially hard, with nearly 1,000 student losing their bus seats.

