Hillsborough schools will see specialists "redeployed" to the classrooms next week

TAMPA — It was a happy day when Lauren Piper was promoted in July from classroom teacher to writing resource teacher.

Traveling from school to school, she got to demonstrate techniques she had perfected over a decade that got kids excited about crisp, expressive writing.

"We're like the writing elves who spread cheer everywhere we go," she said.

But that' s over now. Piper, 34, will soon be back in the classroom - just one classroom, and not by choice.

Piper is among about 150 Hillsborough educators whose jobs were eliminated in a cost-cutting move the district is calling "redeployment."

Some began their new assignments in December. Others are taking over this month for substitutes who were enlisted after a hiring freeze began in October.

And a small number still had not been given assignments when the winter break began.

Like many changes in the district -- a reduction in clerical staff, a planned shift to night hours for janitors, and next year's sharp reduction in courtesy busing -- the redeployments come at the recommendation of the Gibson Consulting Group, which is helping the district rein in spending.

Gibson found that, relative to other districts, Hillsborough had 1,030 too many employees in its teaching ranks.

Shrinking those positions could save as much as $66 million a year in pay and benefits — a significant step as Hillsborough works to stabilize spending and protect its credit rating.

While a committee is still meeting to determine future staffing levels, the first cuts were announced in November.

The list of employees, which the district recently provided to the Tampa Bay Times, shows the cuts will affect some areas that are chief concerns among district leaders.

Twenty-seven have worked until now as student success coaches, part of an initiative launched in 2014 to identify and reduce barriers to graduation.

Encouraged that the district's graduation rate rose 3.1 percentage points in 2016, Superintendent Jeff Eakins said he will continue the success program through a team approach at the schools.

The redeployment process is fluid, he said, because it's important to keep an eye on pressing needs in the district.

These include reading and English for Speakers of Other Languages, two more areas that are also losing some specialists.

For students who will be taught by the redeployed teachers, however, benefits could come from being taught by people with impressive credentials and decades of experience.

The average salary of teachers on the list was $58,000, compared to the starting teachers' salary of $38,000. Some were coordinators and administrators earning as much as $86,000. The list of new assignments includes 20 in exceptional student education, an area of high demand.

Piper said she had mixed feelings about redeployment. In her coaching job, she could reach as many as 100 students in a day. Now her expertise will be limited to about 18.

"As teachers, we love all children and we think all children are important," she said. But she described a stressful scramble to find the right job. "We had a week," she said.

She was offered a position 15 miles away from her home in the Northdale suburbs. Then, she said, her own children's principal at Claywell Elementary told her about an opening, filling in for a teacher who is about to go out on parental leave.

"It's a risk because it's a temporary job," Piper said. "But I took it."

For some, there was no right fit.

Aaron Harvey, a success coach at Riverview High, loved his job and believed in the program. He stayed, despite rumors of a downsizing, and hoped his position would not be cut.

But it was. "It makes you feel that you can be replaced with nothing," he said.

Rather than moving into the remedial math job that is waiting for him at Spoto High School, Harvey said he plans to leave the district and work for a technology firm in St. Petersburg.

"I never even would have looked, had my job not been cut," he said.

