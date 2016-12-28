How to apply to a Pinellas school choice program

﻿Cora Julian, 2, left, works on a puzzle with her sister Marisa, 4, during Discovery Night at Gulfport Elementary on Dec. 9. Discovery Nights are a chance for families to see magnet, fundamental and high school career programs up close, with campus tours and opportunities to meet the staff.

In early January, the Pinellas County school system will start accepting applications for special programs for the 2017-18 academic year. The offerings include magnet, fundamental and high school career programs. The district refers to these as "application programs."

This deadline does not apply to those who plan to attend their regular zoned school next school year. Students already registered with the district will automatically receive notices about zoned school assignments. New zoned school students, including incoming kindergarteners, can register under a separate process starting Jan. 10 (visit pcsb.org/kg for information).

For more information about application programs, consult this guide or visit pcsb.org/choice and download a copy of the District Application Programs Guide for 2017-18.

Before you go online to apply

• Make sure you have a User ID and password. If you misplaced yours or don't have them yet, you can get them at any nearby school with a photo ID. Only one User ID and password is needed per family.

Apply online Jan. 4-13

• Go to reservation.pcsb.org and log on to the Student Reservation System, known as SRS, using your User ID and password.

• Choose up to five programs and rank them in order of preference. You can do this any time during the application period; your odds are not affected by whether you go early or later.

• All high school magnet programs — and some middle school magnet programs — have entrance criteria. Many only accept applicants who live in a certain part of the county. (See the District Application Programs Guide at pcsb.org/choice for information on the criteria and a map of application zones.) Deliver all documentation of eligibility by the close of the school day, Jan. 20, if the student already attends a Pinellas public school. For students outside the system, the deadline for eligibility documentation is Jan. 17.

Check status/accept invitation

• Log on to the Student Reservation System between Feb. 8-15 to accept one program invitation. If you get an invitation and do not accept during this time, your application becomes invalid.

• Families can change their selection before Feb. 15.

• Once a program's invitation is accepted and the deadline passes, the student's name will be removed from all other lists, including waiting lists (except the Center for Gifted Studies at Ridgecrest Elementary).

• You don't need to accept waiting list spots.

Glossary

Application areas: While most programs are open to students who live anywhere in the county, several are limited to students in their designated application areas. Application areas are defined by a grouping of middle school and high school zones. Consult the District Application Programs Guide at pcsb.org/choice for a listing of the areas.

Fundamental programs: These programs provide a structured environment and a "back-to-basics" approach that includes daily homework, stricter dress and required parental involvement. Most fundamentals encompass entire schools. Fundamental programs at Boca Ciega High and Dunedin High are "schools within schools."

Magnet programs: These are programs centered on themes such as visual and performing arts, advanced technologies, wellness and medicine, sciences and technology. Many magnet programs have entrance criteria.

Entrance criteria: Some programs require applicants to meet certain requirements. Each of these programs is identified with an asterisk in this guide. For information on requirements, contact the program or consult the District Application Program Procedure manual, available at pcsb.org/choice.

Zoned school: These are designated schools for each student in the district based on the residence of the student. Students rising from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school will automatically be sent a notice of their zoned school assignment. Incoming kindergarteners and other new students must register with the district to be assigned a zoned school. Regular kindergarten registration begins Jan. 10.

Transportation

Arterial bus service (which operates on main roads with a limited number of stops) is available for students in district application programs who live more than 2 miles from their school, with the following exceptions:

• Parents of countywide elementary fundamental and most middle fundamental school students must provide transportation for their children.

• Arterial bus transportation is provided for Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle.

• Students entering the fundamental programs at Osceola, Boca Ciega and Dunedin high schools will receive arterial transportation within the boundaries of the high school application areas.

• Gulf Beaches and Kings Highway elementary schools have limited transportation areas.

• At programs with limited application areas, arterial transportation is limited within the application area.