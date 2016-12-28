How to improve your odds in the Pinellas school choice lottery

Finding the right school for your child can be daunting.

You go to the school district's Discovery Nights, take the tours and pore over test scores. Ultimately, a lot of luck is involved in getting a seat at the school of your choice. To make the process easier — and improve your chances — here are tips, from basic to advanced:

The basics

1. Submit an application between Jan. 4-13. (It doesn't matter if you apply on the first or last day. It's not first-come, first-served.)

2. Follow up. The school district doesn't call, email or send letters to alert families about invitations to special programs. It's up to you to return to the Student Reservation System Feb. 8-15 to see if your student received any invitations or landed on any waiting lists. Accept an invitation before midnight on the last day and print out or email yourself a copy of the confirmation for your records.

3. If you subscribe, the district will send you email reminders about when the application and acceptance periods start. Visit pcsb.org/choice and click on the yellow "Sign Up Now" tab.

4. Don't waste your choice on a program for which your student doesn't qualify. Check the requirements or call the school before applying. Programs with special requirements are marked with an asterisk in the list beginning on page 13. They are similarly marked in the District Application Programs Guide, available at pcsb.org/choice. Also, some schools with similar programs limit attendance to a specific zone. Be sure before you apply.

Advanced strategies

1. Students can rank up to five choices when they apply. Put your top choice first — even if it's one of the most coveted programs in the district, such as Osceola Fundamental High or Perkins Elementary — but consider making a less competitive school your second choice.

Some have had success with another strategy: making a less competitive but acceptable school their top choice. While you may miss out on hitting the jackpot, you increase your chances of winning a spot.

Picking five very competitive programs could result in no invitation at all. To help gauge how competitive a program is, consult the charts below. Note whether applications have increased year to year, and compare the number of applications among programs. Keep in mind that your "priority status" only applies to your first choice. (Students get priority by having a parent employed at the school, by having a sibling at a school or by living nearby. Students in elementary fundamental schools also get priority status at middle and high school fundamental programs.)

2. The best shot to get into competitive programs is at the entry-level grades — kindergarten, sixth and ninth. Kindergarten is particularly open because most students don't have "priority status." One exception is Sanderlin PreK-8 IB World School, which gives priority to incoming kindergarten students who attended the school's prekindergarten program. Other schools, such as Perkins, don't have the same policy. (Confused? This is why it pays to do your homework about every school.)

3. Didn't get a seat in a special program in kindergarten? Try again in fourth grade. Florida's class-size amendment increases the number of students in each class to 22 in fourth grade, up from 18 in the lower grades. That potentially opens up a few more seats. It's worth calling the school to check.

4. The school district added about a dozen new programs in the last few years, which has had the effect of freeing up seats in traditionally competitive programs. This year, the district re-opened a closed charter school, Midtown Academy, as a school of choice with a focus on parental involvement. District officials also have rebranded some high school programs and streamlined the application process at Gibbs High and John Hopkins Middle School to give families more choices.

5. Don't panic. Students on the waiting list have a chance to get a seat. For various reasons, some families decline their invitations, so seats can open up. Before making your final decision, it's worth calling the school to find out how many students typically are pulled from the waiting list each year.

Still need help?

District officials will be on hand on three nights in January to assist parents with their applications. Find them from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Sandy Lane Elementary; from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Gibbs High; and from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the district administration building in Largo. Staff members also will take your calls at (727) 588-6210.

Contact Cara Fitzpatrick at cfitzpatrick@tampabay.com. Follow @Fitz_ly.