iPad bands mix students' love of music and computers

Stand outside the music rooms at some Pasco schools and you'll hear the smooth, melodic sounds of lead and bass guitars, synthesizers and drums ringing forth from the walls. Walk inside and you'll see the student musicians hard at work — on their computers.

Employing an artistic intermingling of the Apple iPad computer and the GarageBand music creation studio, these schools have formed unusual groups known as iPad bands.

By pushing a single button on an iPad, students can choose the instrument they wish to play. The press of another button programs scales such as G major, D major and E minor.

Finally, the students come together to make music.

"Feel the groove; feel the beat," James Coyne, music teacher at Sanders Memorial Elementary School in Land O'Lakes, told members of the Sanders iPad band at a recent rehearsal. "Have a smile on your face; feel happy and excited. We're making sound."

On that day, the Sanders band was learning the song The Best Day of My Life by American Authors in preparation for a performance at the Suncoast Arts Fest at the Shops at Wiregrass.

"We're scheduled to sing at the artist awards ceremony," Coyne told students. "For those artists, it will indeed be the best day of their lives."

The day also was brightened for band members themselves, who learned that they would benefit from an arts fest grant that would facilitate the purchase of another iPad for the band.

Inspired by a University of South Florida music education workshop he attended last summer, Coyne started the band in August with Sanders music teacher Ryan McCorkle. The band has performed twice at the school, once coordinating with the school art department to plan a performance of visual and musical art centered around the songs Yellow by Coldplay and 99 Red Balloons by Nena.

"We put the emphasis on team here," said McCorkle. "We work together across the subject areas."

Consisting of nearly 40 fourth- and fifth-grade students, the band uses both school- and student-owned iPads.

"This is cool!" said T.J. DeCaire, a 10-year-old fourth-grader. "Not a lot of other schools have it."

Fifth-grader Paige Kramer sees the iPad band as a novel way to express herself musically

"I just love all music," said Paige, 10. "This makes it fun."

Patrick Monger first discovered his love for music when he played drums at his neighbor's house. When the neighbor moved, he sought a new outlet for his creative talent.

"Now I can play music here and at home," said the 10-year-old fourth-grader.

At Wiregrass Elementary School in Wesley Chapel, the school iPad band debuted along with the school, forming last fall under the leadership of music teacher Heather Croucher.

"Like the school, this band is new and different," said Croucher.

She feels that the band, which consists of 10 members, taps into her students' love for computers and technology.

"Children like to play with devices," she said. "In this way, we can tie music into learning in school."

Using the Quaver and GarageBand apps, students have played everything from the holiday classic Carol of the Bells to the Justin Timberlake pop hit Can't Stop the Feeling.

"It's fun to play in front of other people," said Zoey Norris, a 10-year-old fourth-grader who said her iPad performances have perfected her keyboard skills.

"This is something not a lot of people are doing," said Kayden Alderman, a 10-year-old fourth-grader. "I like playing the piano, and this way I learn a lot about computers."

In the eyes of Serina Awadallah, 10, an iPad piano can sound just as good as the real thing.

"It's even better," said the fifth-grader.

In the future, and with the help of a Pasco Education Foundation grant, Croucher hopes to get the sound equipment that will facilitate public performances.

"We're taking this show on the road," she said.