New format for report cards causes confusion over grade point averages

Even after Pasco County schools distributed students' first-semester report cards on Jan. 27, nearly two weeks late, problems with the documents did not end.

Some high school parents and students quickly noted that the district changed the way it reported grade point averages, leading to confusion as many seniors prepare their college applications.

Instead of providing the district-level cumulative GPA, which includes only courses taken at high school, the schools listed students' state GPA, which includes all high school-level courses that students have completed. The school district uses the local GPA to determine class rank, and in the past had posted it on report cards.

It's not that the information was wrong. The district's report card vendor had fixed all of the problems with incorrect data that caused the postponement. It's just that the report cards were different than they had been to this point.

Still, superintendent Kurt Browning noted in a message to staffers, that "does not explain away the miscommunication."

So the district sent a mea culpa to high school parents, explaining the discrepancies and pledging to avoid the same going forward:

"We have always reported the Pasco cumulative weighted GPA, but our new Student Information System automatically pulled the state cumulative weighted GPA. The error wasn't discovered until after report cards were distributed to students, but it has no impact on a student's college admission or athletics eligibility. In fact, colleges and universities only look at the state cumulative weighted GPA when making admissions decisions. In addition, student class rank and status as valedictorian or salutatorian still is based on the Pasco cumulative weighted GPA. Any student who has a question about his or her Pasco weighted GPA should see a school counselor.

"We apologize for the issues surrounding the distribution of first semester report cards and pledge to do everything possible to avoid glitches when third quarter report cards are issued. Thank you for your patience as we continue to perfect this new SIS."

Third-quarter report cards are due April 3.

REZONING CHALLENGES: Two families that have accused the Pasco County School Board of not following proper procedure in adopting new attendance zones for middle and high schools in southwest Pasco have also filed a lawsuit in Circuit Court challenging the substance of the move.

The parents of Mitchell High students Lauren Linares and Jacob Unger have asked for a declaratory judgment and injunctive relief against the rezoning, which would send the children to River Ridge High School in the fall. James Stanley, Lauren's father, has called the boundary decision arbitrary and capricious.

These families are not the only ones fighting the attendance zone changes the School Board approved Jan. 20.

The Longleaf subdivision, in which they live, has called for a special vote of its residents to determine whether they want to donate $10,000 from association funds toward litigation against the rezoning.

East Pasco residents have moved toward a legal battle over new boundaries for their middle and high schools, as well.

A group from Meadow Pointe North, which is slated to be reassigned to Wesley Chapel High School, created a GoFundMe.com site on Jan. 25, asking for support for its effort. It asked for $25,000 in donations, stating it has hired legal counsel and filed an official appeal of the board's decision.

The group got 17 donations in the first four days.

PICKING A PRINCIPAL: Crews Lake Middle School was still reeling in the week following the untimely death of principal Adam Kennedy, who crashed while driving to campus Jan. 20.

Retired administrator Beth Brown took over as acting principal. But she only was brought in for two to three weeks.

Superintendent Kurt Browning didn't advertise the school's top job while contemplating options. That didn't stop people from sending in recommendations.

At least three names surfaced as the "best fit" to follow Kennedy. Each has ties to the community and staff, something that letter writers suggested would be key to keeping the school on an even keel during such emotionally draining times.

So far, the recommendations have included the school's current assistant principal, Danielle White; former assistant principal Phil Kupczyk and Chasco Middle principal David Huyck.

