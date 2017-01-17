No 'perfect solution' as Pasco School Board prepares to set new school zones

An advisory committee for East Pasco middle and high school zones convened Dec. 2, 2016 in the Wesley Chapel high school gym, one of several meetings leading up to Tuesday's final decision by the School Board. [JEFFREY S. SOLOCHEK | Times]

Hundreds of Pasco County public school students will learn tonight whether they'll be reassigned to new schools in the fall.

The Pasco School Board will have public hearings, beginning at 6 p.m., and then vote on proposed changes to middle and high school attendance zones in both the eastern and southwestern portions of the county.

Board chairman Allen Altman held no illusion that everyone will come away happy. Complaints have come in at a rapid pace, as parents have called the line-drawing process flawed and said the pending recommendations don't line up with the facts.

"Every citizen that has given us a recommendation has valid points, and there are valid points why it doesn't work in the overall scheme of things," Altman said. "While I wish there was a perfect solution, I have not seen one yet."

Muddying the waters, superintendent Kurt Browning proposed boundary maps that differ from those adopted by his advisory committees, which themselves flip-flopped on their proposals over time. Some parents have requested more time to investigate all the possibilities for alleviating school crowding and filling open seats before uprooting their children.

School Board member Steve Luikart has taken up their cause. He opposed Browning's recommendations on first reading, and has called upon the administration and staff to phase in any changes to avoid student disruption.

"I'm standing my ground," Luikart said. "Until we do something on the transition, I don't think rezoning is appropriate."

He noted the district faces many unknowns, such as the fate of increased impact fees and the pace of new home construction, and said those cast some doubt on how the administration's plans will play out.

"I think we're going to wind up doing it again in one to two years, and affecting some of the same people," Luikart said, echoing some parent comments.

The board has set aside one hour for each of the three rezoning proposals. (A third for a new elementary school in south-central Pasco has proven noncontroversial so far.)

Altman said he expected to follow the same guidelines as the board's Dec. 20 hearings, during which speakers got 90 seconds to make comments. Those who did not get time at that session will get first opportunity to speak at Tuesday's hearing.

The schedule calls for the west side boundaries to be heard first, followed by the east side item and finally by the new elementary school zone.

Follow @jeffsolochek on Twitter for live updates from the meeting, and visit tampabay.com afterward for the latest news on the decisions.

