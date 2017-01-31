Pinellas school news: Time for next step in school choice process, sign up soon for driver ed camp, and more

Next step if you applied for a special program: the 'Acceptance Period'

Families who applied last month for a magnet, fundamental or high school career program for 2017-18 need to take one more step: Log into the district's Student Reservation System at reservation.pcsb.org during the "Acceptance Period," Feb. 8-15, to see the status of their application for each program. Applicants can accept an invitation or choose to remain on a program's waiting list. Those who fail to take this step, even if they received an invitation, will have their application voided. For information about the process, visit StudentAssignment@pcsb.org or call (727) 588-6210.

Limited seats available for free driver's ed summer camps

The Pinellas County school system will offer a free driver education camp this summer for students in public and private schools. The 10-day session is 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and is offered the following dates: May 30-31; June 1-2, June 5-8 and June 12-13. Students must be county residents, at least 15 years old, and have a learner's permit or operator's license when the session begins. The course is being delivered at nine public high schools, and each site has a limit of 40 students. Registration begins at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Any registration form turned in prior to that time is not valid. Visit pcsb.org/driversed for more information.

Sign up for kindergarten

Registration is open for kindergarten in Pinellas public schools for the 2017-18 academic year. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017. Registration information is available at pcsb.org/kg, or by calling the Student Assignment Office at (727) 588-6210.

Honors and awards

Sarah Dobes, Pinellas County's teacher of the year in 2016, was one of eight educators recognized with the Governor's Shine Award last week. Dobes teaches eighth-grade language arts and English honors at East Lake Middle School. … Largo Middle School received the Secondary Enrollment Award from the Florida Music Education Association for having the highest percentage of students enrolled in music classes of any middle or high school in the state — 89 percent. … Largo High freshman Jeremy Keyser has been chosen as one of the Council for Exceptional Children's 2017 "Yes I Can Award" recipients. He will receive the award at a ceremony April 21 in Boston.

Elementary school lunch menus

Monday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, turkey pot roast potato bowl, whole-grain roll, veggie double dipper salad, turkey and cheese hoagie, corn, veggie dippers, fresh or canned fruit.

Tuesday: Herb-roasted chicken with buttered noodles, whole-grain roll, stromboli, marinara cup, meatless salad, grape or strawberry Jamwich Kit, sliced carrots, romaine side salad, fresh or canned fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, spaghetti and meatballs, beef ravioli Tex Mex style, whole-grain roll, hummus dipper salad plate, ham and cheese croissant, broccoli, sliced cucumbers with dressing, fresh or canned fruit.

Thursday: Breakfast for lunch, Giorgio "cheezy bread," chef salad with deli turkey, grilled chicken caesar wrap, roasted potatoes, marinara cup, mixed side salad, tossed side salad, fresh or canned fruit.

Friday: Fish nuggets, whole-grain roll, pizza, grilled chicken caesar salad, Italian sub, baked beans, fresh veggie dippers, fresh or canned fruit.