Pinellas to announce teacher of the year tonight

  • Times staff

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 5:30am

Photo illustration. [DIRK SHADD | Times]

A selection process that began in the fall will culminate tonight as the Pinellas County school system and the Pinellas Education Foundation announce this year's Outstanding Educator of the Year.

The winner will be announced during the annual "Evening of Excellence" ceremony starting at 7 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. The 10 finalists are a mix of relative newcomers and veteran educators. And they hail from schools in the north, middle and southern parts of the district.

Stay with tampabay.com for news of the winner, who will receive a limo ride to school on Wednesday morning. Tampa Bay Times education writer Colleen Wright will be reporting from the scene on Twitter.

Pinellas to announce teacher of the year tonight 01/31/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 30, 2017 8:34pm]
