Plant manager at New River Elementary recognized for her cheerful demeanor

WESLEY CHAPEL — In discussing her job as plant manager at New River Elementary School, Renee Hampton is quick to identify her favorite fringe benefit of the position, which she has held for a decade.

"Where else can I get 100 hugs a day?" she asked.

Hampton receives many of these hugs in the school cafeteria, along with high fives and elbow bumps. During lunch duty, she does everything from bringing students requested extras like fruit and condiments to advising them to walk slowly and clean up after themselves. And she always tells them: "Have a great day."

"Miss Renee is really good. She helps kids when they need help and gives people treats when they do the right thing," said Daniya Bond, a 12-year-old fifth-grader. "She treats us all with love."

As plant manager, Hampton — recently honored with a profile on the school district's Facebook page — has a clear-cut mission when it comes to her job.

"The most important part of my job is to help keep the kids safe," she said, "to keep the school clean and safe."

Hampton, who has served New River since it opened, oversees interior and exterior maintenance at the school. And from supervising the cleaning of the cafeteria to performing lawn maintenance, among other duties, she always makes time to interact with students.

The heralded rock-paper-scissors champ of New River, she also has been known to join impromptu dance sessions with groups of students. She often stops to talk and laugh with pupils in the hallways.

Thomas Morales, a 9-year-old third-grader, and Zariah Blay, an 8-year-old third-grader, both praises Hampton's kind, fun attitude and her rock-paper-scissors proficiency.

"But I still win," said Thomas. "Always."

Hampton says she treats students much as she would her own children, and often jokes how she "went from having two children to 300 children."

It was her daughter, Amber Heikes who nominated her mother for the district profile.

"Students often react confused when they hear my last name," Hampton said. "To them, I'm always Miss Renee."