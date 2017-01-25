Principal says Moton Elementary is on path to improvement

Moton Elementary School principal Joe Frana says improvements at the Brooksville school are on track.

BROOKSVILLE — Moton Elementary School is recovering from its tumultuous 2016, principal Joe Frana told the Hernando County School Board on Tuesday, improving staff morale as well as student behavior and test scores.

"I know at one time Moton was a great school, and we're going to be a great school again," Frana told board members during a workshop.

Frana, a veteran Lake County administrator, became the school's third permanent principal in less than a year when he took over at Moton in October. The school has also been led two interim principals.

The school, the only one in Hernando to receive a D grade from the state last year, has also experienced an exodus of teachers and paraprofessionals since last spring.

Some of the departing staffers cited a lack of control over disruptive students as one reason for their leaving.

Frana said that, with the district's help, he has implemented several strategies to improve behavior, including an incentive program that rewards good behavior with "Moton money" that can be used at special events at the school.

He said he has improved communications among staffers, students and parents by, among other measures, sending out a weekly email and regularly producing a "Leopard Ledger" newsletter that goes home with students and is posted on the school's website.

Teachers also meet every Wednesday to ensure their teaching matches the curriculum that will be covered by the Florida Standards Assessment tests.

And so far, he said, the school is on track to improve its performance on these tests, based on results of i-Ready tests that measure student progress.

The results can be used to predict performance on the upcoming FSA tests, he said, and the school's students are on track to make at least moderate improvements in all grades and in all subjects tested by the FSA, Frana said.

In the some cases, the improvements are expected to be dramatic, including an anticipated 24 percent increase in the number of fourth-graders performing at grade level on the English/language arts tests.

