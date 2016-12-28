Private schools come in all varieties, and are a choice for many Pinellas families

While public school is still the predominant choice for students across the country, 10 percent of all elementary and secondary students were enrolled in a private school in 2014, the latest year reported by the National Center for Education Statistics.
Private schools report that their enrollment has declined from 6.3 million in 2002 to 5.4 million in 2014. They include religious schools, independent and secular schools, and schools for students with disabilities or special needs in every grade level. Some are a combination of all of the above.
The data on private school enrollment and tuition is dated. A report by the NCES found in 2011-12 that 68 percent of private schools were religious. More private schools were in suburban areas compared to those in cities, and 71 percent of private school students were white, compared with 10 percent identifying as Hispanic or Latino and 9 percent as black.
At the time, the average private school tuition for all grades was $10,740.
Over the next few weeks, many private schools in Pinellas County will hold open houses to welcome potential students, just as public schools have been doing. Most of them are listed at left. Catholic schools are listed separately.
The Florida Department of Education keeps a complete list of private schools. It can be found at floridaschoolchoice.org/information/privateschool directory.
Private schools in Pinellas County
• Academy Prep Center of St. Petersburg
2301 22nd Ave. S, St. Petersburg; 5-8; academyprep.org/stpete; (727) 322-0800.
• Admiral Farragut Academy
501 Park St. N, St. Petersburg; preK-12; farragut.org; (727) 384-5500.
• Allendale Academy
(Homeschool program)
2655 Ulmerton Road, Suite 402, Clearwater; K-12; allendaleacademy.com; (727) 531-2481.
• Calvary Christian High School
110 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater; 9-12; cchs.us; (727) 449-2247.
• Canterbury School of Florida
Hough Campus (preK-4), 1200 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St. Petersburg, and Knowlton Campus (5-12), 990 62nd Ave. NE, St. Petersburg; canterbury-fl.org; (727) 525-1419.
• Center Academy
Palm Harbor location (4-12), 34054 U.S. 19 N, Palm Harbor; (727) 781-2986; Pinellas Park location, (5-12), 6710 86th Ave. N, Pinellas Park; centeracademy.com; (727) 541-5716.
• Classical Christian School for the Arts
4981 78th Ave N, Pinellas Park; K-12; ccsa.us; (727) 547-6820.
• Clearwater Academy International
801 Drew St., Clearwater; preK-12; clearwateracademy.org; (727) 446-1722.
• Cornerstone Christian School
317 Milwaukee Ave., Dunedin; preK-8; cornerstonechristianfl.org; (727) 733-1438.
• Countryside Christian Academy
1850 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater; preK-8, plus a virtual high school program; myccacademy.org; (727) 799-1618, ext. 1901.
• Delphi Academy of Florida
1831 Drew St., Clearwater; preK-12; delphifl.org; (727) 447-6385.
• First Lutheran School
1644 Nursery Road, Clearwater; preK-8; flcclearwater.org; (727) 462-8000.
• Grace Lutheran School
4301 16th St. N, St. Petersburg; preK-8; glsfl.org; (727) 527-6213.
• Indian Rocks Christian School
12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo; preK-12; ircs.org; (727) 596-4342.
• Keswick Christian School
10101 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg; preK-12; keswickchristian.org; (727) 393-9100.
• Lakeside Christian School
1897 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater; K-12; lakesidechristianschool.org; (727) 239-7808.
• LiFT Academy
(Traditional and students with neurodiversities)
13400 Park Blvd., Seminole; K-12; liftacademy.org; (727) 258-7659
• Lutheran Church of the Cross Day School
4400 Chancellor St. NE, St. Petersburg; preK-8; lccdayschool.com; (727) 522-8331.
• New Horizons Country Day School
2060 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor; preK-5; newhorizonsprivateschool.com; (727) 785-8591.
• Northside Christian School
7777 62nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg; preK-12; www.nck12.com; (727) 541-7593.
• Oldsmar Christian School
650 Burbank Road, Oldsmar; K4-12; oldsmarchristianschool.net; (813) 855-5746.
• Our Savior Lutheran School
301 58th St. S, St. Petersburg; preK-8; osls.net; (727) 344-1026.
• Palm Harbor Montessori Academy
Nebraska campus, 2355 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor; ages 1-14; floridamontessori.com; (727) 786-1854.
• Safety Harbor Montessori Academy
2669 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater; preK-8; shma.us; (727) 724-1767.
• Saint Paul's School
1600 St. Paul's Drive, Clearwater; preK-8; st.pauls.edu; (727) 536-2756.
• St. Petersburg Christian School
2021 62nd Ave. N; preK-8; stpetechristian.org; (727) 522-3000.
• Shorecrest Preparatory School
5101 First St. NE, St. Petersburg; preK-12; shorecrest.org; (727) 522-2111.
• Skycrest Christian School
129 N Belcher Road, Clearwater; preK-8; skycrestchristianschool.org; (727) 797-1186.
• Suncoast Waldorf School
1857 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor; preK-5; suncoastwaldorf.org; (727) 786-8311.
• Sunflower Private School
5313 27th Ave. S, Gulfport; nongraded elementary; sunflowerprivateschool.com; (727) 321-7657.
• Westlake Christian School
1551 Belcher Road, Palm Harbor; K-8; westlakechristianschool.org; (727) 781-3808.
