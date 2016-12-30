Rookie teacher also gets lesson

TAMPA — Asked to summarize his first four months as a teacher, and Gerard Anthony takes a long pause.

Finally, he sputters: "Challenging."

A first-year kindergarten teacher at Witter Elementary School, Anthony was confident in the days leading up to the beginning of the school year.

He did well in his student-teaching internship and successfully completed a summer program for new teachers. He looked forward to working at the same school as his mother, Fonteshe Anthony, and settling into his job.

Gerard Anthony had a plan for everything inside the classroom, including calming unruly students with a one-on-one sidebar.

His mother, however, cautioned him not to be too optimistic. A 14-year teaching veteran, she knew from experience that talks with students sometimes don't work.

Effectively managing a classroom requires a teacher to utilize a number of creative devices to handle disruptions. But Anthony brushed aside her concerns.

Fast-forward four months and the University of South Florida graduate says he has a slightly different take on things. For starters: Those one-on-ones? Not as effective as he imagined, he said.

"I realized that just wouldn't work on every child," he said.

Anthony said he also was unprepared for the amount paperwork teachers are required to complete routinely.

"It's nonstop," he said. "It's unyielding. You have to keep up with everything as much as you can."

Another surprise was the feeling of defeat when a student doesn't pass an assessment, he said.

"I did take it personally," he said. "It's like, 'What am I doing wrong?' "

But Anthony said his confidence isn't totally shaken thanks to the firm foundation he received in college.

"If I didn't go through that internship, I think I'd be so lost with this class," he said. "I wouldn't know what to do."

Support from colleagues and his mother also has been helpful, he said. The two work on opposite sides of the school but see each other daily.

Fonteshe Anthony said she maintains her policy of not offering her son unsolicited advice.

"I try to be a co-worker slash mother," she said. "I don't go down (to his classroom) very often."

From what she's observed and heard from other teachers, Fonteshe Anthony said she's proud of her son.

"I'm seeing growth," she said. "It's all a learning experience."

Witter's principal Susan Persbacker concurred.

"Gerard has maintained such a good culture with students in his classroom," she said. "He's a good role model."

Anthony's experience thus far is "typical with brand-new teachers," Persbacker said.

"Their college experience is different than being the teacher in charge of the classroom," she said. "He's still learning."

On a recent morning, Gerard's students are gathered on a large rug near the back of the classroom. They're engaged in a vocabulary lesson when suddenly one student yells at another.

"That's not how we solve our problems," Anthony says. "Say, 'Can you please stop doing that?' "

The student repeats after Anthony and the lesson continues. Anthony said he understands that the few bumps he has encountered so far come with the job.

He said he's taking it in stride and will be ready to jump back in when school resumes in January.

"I love my job," he said. "I love teaching."

Contact Kenya Woodard at hillsnews@tampabay.com.