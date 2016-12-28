Scholarships make Catholic schools an option for more Pinellas families

Students have their textbooks on computers at St. Petersburg Catholic High and many other Catholic schools.

It's hard to find a textbook in classrooms anymore.

Many schools, public and private, have traded them in for tablets. That applies to Catholic schools, too.

Schools within the Diocese of St. Petersburg are steadily growing — enrollment is up 1 percent in the sprawling five-county diocese since last school year — which increases demand for up-to-date technology and a curriculum to match.

Catholic schools, which make up the second-largest school network outside the public school system with 15 schools in Pinellas, plan to focus on not only making sure every student has access to the latest technology, but training teachers how to best use that technology to prepare students for the future.

"I think we all worry about having our kids using all this technology and losing their humanity," said Chris Pastura, superintendent of the diocese. "For us, it all comes down to how do we continually give glory to God through our lives and using all of this wonderful technology to do that."

Catholic schools welcome students of all faiths. Many offer campus tours or list open houses on their websites for the 2017-18 school year.

Catholic schools also participate in the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program, which provides scholarships for families that qualify financially. They also accept McKay and Gardiner Scholarship programs for students with special needs. Information on financial aid is available at dosp.org/schools.

Catholic schools in Pinellas County

Clearwater Central Catholic High School

2750 Haines Bayshore Road; 9-12 coed; ccchs.org; (727) 531-1449

St. Petersburg Catholic High School

6333 Ninth Ave. N, St. Petersburg; 9-12 coed; spchs.org; (727) 344-4065

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

11501 66th Ave. N, Seminole; early childhood 4, VPK, K-8; blessedsacramentcatholicschool.com; (727) 391-4060

Cathedral School of St. Jude

600 58th St. N, St. Petersburg; early childhood 2-4, VPK, K-8; cathedralofstjude.org; (727) 347-8622

Espiritu Santo Catholic School

2405A Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor; early childhood 3-4,VPK, K-8; escschool.org; (727) 812-4650

Guardian Angels Catholic School

2270 Evans Road, Clearwater; VPK, K-8; gacsfl.com; (727) 799-6724

Holy Family Catholic School

250 78th Ave. NE, St. Petersburg; early childhood center for ages 2-3, VPK, K-8; holyfamilycatholicschool.com; (727) 526-8194

Morning Star Catholic School

4661 80th Ave. N, Pinellas Park; special education; morningstarschool.org; (727) 544-6036

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School

730 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin; early childhood 4, VPK, K-8; myoll.com; (727) 733-3776

Sacred Heart Catholic School

7951 46th Way N, Pinellas Park; early childhood 3 and 4, K-8; sacredheartpinellaspark.org; (727) 544-1106

St. Cecelia Catholic School

1350 Court St., Clearwater; early childhood 3, VPK, preK-8; st-cecelia.org; (727) 461-1200

St. John Vianney Catholic School

500 84th Ave., St. Pete Beach; early childhood 4, VPK, K-8; sjvcs.org; (727) 360-1113

St. Patrick Catholic School

1501 Trotter Road, Largo; early childhood 3 and 4, K-8; stpatrickcatholic.org; (727) 581-4865

St. Paul Catholic School

1900 12th St. N, St. Petersburg; early childhood 3-4, K-8; stpaul1930.org; (727) 823-6144

St. Raphael Catholic School

1376 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St. Petersburg; early childhood 4, VPK, K-8; straphaelschool.net; (727) 821-9663