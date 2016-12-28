Scholarships make Catholic schools an option for more Pinellas families

It's hard to find a textbook in classrooms anymore.
Many schools, public and private, have traded them in for tablets. That applies to Catholic schools, too.
Schools within the Diocese of St. Petersburg are steadily growing — enrollment is up 1 percent in the sprawling five-county diocese since last school year — which increases demand for up-to-date technology and a curriculum to match.
Catholic schools, which make up the second-largest school network outside the public school system with 15 schools in Pinellas, plan to focus on not only making sure every student has access to the latest technology, but training teachers how to best use that technology to prepare students for the future.
"I think we all worry about having our kids using all this technology and losing their humanity," said Chris Pastura, superintendent of the diocese. "For us, it all comes down to how do we continually give glory to God through our lives and using all of this wonderful technology to do that."
Catholic schools welcome students of all faiths. Many offer campus tours or list open houses on their websites for the 2017-18 school year.
Catholic schools also participate in the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program, which provides scholarships for families that qualify financially. They also accept McKay and Gardiner Scholarship programs for students with special needs. Information on financial aid is available at dosp.org/schools.
Catholic schools in Pinellas County
Clearwater Central Catholic High School
2750 Haines Bayshore Road; 9-12 coed; ccchs.org; (727) 531-1449
St. Petersburg Catholic High School
6333 Ninth Ave. N, St. Petersburg; 9-12 coed; spchs.org; (727) 344-4065
Blessed Sacrament Catholic School
11501 66th Ave. N, Seminole; early childhood 4, VPK, K-8; blessedsacramentcatholicschool.com; (727) 391-4060
Cathedral School of St. Jude
600 58th St. N, St. Petersburg; early childhood 2-4, VPK, K-8; cathedralofstjude.org; (727) 347-8622
Espiritu Santo Catholic School
2405A Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor; early childhood 3-4,VPK, K-8; escschool.org; (727) 812-4650
Guardian Angels Catholic School
2270 Evans Road, Clearwater; VPK, K-8; gacsfl.com; (727) 799-6724
Holy Family Catholic School
250 78th Ave. NE, St. Petersburg; early childhood center for ages 2-3, VPK, K-8; holyfamilycatholicschool.com; (727) 526-8194
Morning Star Catholic School
4661 80th Ave. N, Pinellas Park; special education; morningstarschool.org; (727) 544-6036
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
730 San Salvador Drive, Dunedin; early childhood 4, VPK, K-8; myoll.com; (727) 733-3776
Sacred Heart Catholic School
7951 46th Way N, Pinellas Park; early childhood 3 and 4, K-8; sacredheartpinellaspark.org; (727) 544-1106
St. Cecelia Catholic School
1350 Court St., Clearwater; early childhood 3, VPK, preK-8; st-cecelia.org; (727) 461-1200
St. John Vianney Catholic School
500 84th Ave., St. Pete Beach; early childhood 4, VPK, K-8; sjvcs.org; (727) 360-1113
St. Patrick Catholic School
1501 Trotter Road, Largo; early childhood 3 and 4, K-8; stpatrickcatholic.org; (727) 581-4865
St. Paul Catholic School
1900 12th St. N, St. Petersburg; early childhood 3-4, K-8; stpaul1930.org; (727) 823-6144
St. Raphael Catholic School
1376 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St. Petersburg; early childhood 4, VPK, K-8; straphaelschool.net; (727) 821-9663