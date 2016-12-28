Searching for a school in Pinellas? Here are five things to know

If you are one of the thousands of Pinellas County families searching for a school for 2017-18, you have come to the right place.

Our annual "School Search" special section is built around the Jan. 4 start of the application period for magnet, fundamental and high school career programs in the Pinellas public school system.

But it also includes information on the upcoming kindergarten registration process for traditional public schools — as well as listings for private and charter schools. The latter two groups have application deadlines of their own, and will be offering open houses as well in the coming weeks.

In addition, we've included information on a state program that covers private school tuition and other education costs for low-income and special-needs students.

As you begin your search, we offer a list of five things you should know when it comes to applying for a special program in Pinellas public schools. But some of them apply to any school:

• Take it seriously. We always advise parents to treat their application with the same attention they would give their tax return. School district officials do a good job of outlining the process for families, but they don't hold your hand. The system requires that you take the initiative and pay attention. One misstep many parents make every year: wasting their choice by applying for a program for which their child does not qualify.

• Know your child. Is he or she really interested in that arts or engineering program, or is that just the program you like? It's a touchy question, but an important one to discuss at home as you settle on a program. Talk to a principal or a program coordinator about your child. They'll help you navigate this.

• Do your homework. With "School Search," we aim to help you make smart decisions — especially with our chart that shows which programs are the most popular, allowing you to navigate the school choice lottery with more confidence. But it's only a starting point. Check out the Florida Department of Education website, fldoe.org, to research how schools perform under the state's accountability system. Consult the District Application Programs Guide at pcsb.org/choice — especially if you have questions about programs that accept student applications only from certain parts of the county. And if you missed the district's Discovery Nights in the fall, many schools are still offering tours and shadowing opportunities.

• Help is available. The district has scheduled three Application Assistance Nights — Jan. 5, 11 and 12 — for families who need help with the process. Consult this section for times and locations, or visit pcsb.org/choice.

• There's a second chance. If you don't end up with a special program you like during the January and February process, the district offers a late application period that begins March 22. Most seats in the highly competitive programs will be filled by then. But if you're intent on finding something outside your child's regular zoned school, you might want to give some other programs a second look.

Contact Thomas C. Tobin at tobin@tampabay.com or (727) 893-8923. Follow @ThomasCTobin.