Signing up for a Pinellas school in 2017? Save these dates

Dates to remember

Jan. 4-13: Application period for magnet, fundamental and career programs for the 2017-18 school year. Apply by logging into the Student Reservation System at reservation.pcsb.org.

Jan. 17: Deadline for students outside the Pinellas County school system to deliver required documentation to special programs with eligibility criteria. Materials due by the end of the school day. Note: Make sure your student meets eligibility criteria before including a program in your ranking. Otherwise you could be wasting one of your ranked choices.

Jan. 20: Deadline for students already in the Pinellas school system to deliver required documentation to programs with entrance criteria. Materials due by the end of the school day.

Feb. 8-15: Period when families can accept invitations to programs for which they have applied. Note: This requires families to mark their calendars and take the proactive step of signing back into the Student Reservation System. Failing to accept an invitation will render a student's application invalid.

Confused about the process? Here's help

Parents who need help with the application process can attend one of three Application Assistance Nights offered by the school district:

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Sandy Lane Elementary, 1360 Sandy Lane, Clearwater

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Gibbs High, 850 34th St. S, St. Petersburg

• 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the district's Student Assignment Office, 301 Fourth St. SW, Largo (This is in addition to the office's regular 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. schedule.)

For more information, consult the District Application Programs Guide at pcsb.org/choice, or contact the Student Assignment Office at (727) 588-6210. For detailed information about district policies regarding these programs, go to pcsb.org/choice and click on "District Application Programs Procedures."

Regular kindergarten registration

Not interested in a special program for 2017-18? Kindergarten registration for traditional schools begins Jan. 10. "Kindergarten Roundup" open houses will be held at elementary schools across the district from Jan. 10-12. Parents can register their children, explore classrooms, speak with teachers, find out about after-care and learn how to get involved. For roundup and registration info, visit pcsb.org/KG.

New online registration for Pinellas pre-K

The school system is implementing a new online application process for prekindergarten for 3 year olds and the Voluntary Prekindergarten, or VPK program. In the past, parents had to visit elementary schools to apply for a seat. The application period for the 2017-18 school year will be March 20 to April 9. Families interested in VPK (for kids age 4 on or before Sept. 1) need to apply for a Certificate of Eligibility from the Early Learning Coalition at vpkpinellas.net. Parents can begin applying in January; click on "family portal" at the top of the coalition home page. For information about Pre-K 3, visit pcsb.org/prek3 or call (727) 588-6000, ext. 2184. For information about VPK, visit pcsb.org/vpk or call (727) 588-6513.