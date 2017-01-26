Survey of school district staffers should be completed by end of February

The survey on Lori Romano was created by a USF consultant to gather confidential feedback.

BROOKSVILLE — A survey that will allow staffers throughout the Hernando County School District to comment on the work of superintendent Lori Romano should be completed by late next month, said the University of South Florida consultant who prepared the document.

The survey has been the source of some controversy. School Board member Susan Duval originally pushed for its completion before Romano's contract was extended for four years in early 2016.

Duval advocated for a document based on ones used in other districts. Romano pushed for a new survey specifically targeted for her position, and last June the board approved an $11,000 contract for a new document, created by George MacDonald, the director of an evaluation and research department at USF.

MacDonald emphasized that the survey is not designed to create an evaluation of Romano's performance.

"It's a feedback instrument, not an evaluation instrument," he told the board at its workshop on Tuesday.

But board members will be able to consider the results before they evaluate Romano later in the spring.

MacDonald said he wrote the survey after interviews with board members and district staffers and parents.

The survey will include questions about the values the superintendent promotes and her skills in building consensus and communicating.

The survey also will ask for enough information from staffers to identify their position and the school or office at which they work, but not enough to reveal their identity, he said.

"We want as much information as we can get, but we have to be careful," he said.

To further guarantee the confidentiality of respondents, Duval asked if their email addresses would be shared outside MacDonald's office.

They would not, MacDonald said.

Contact Dan DeWitt at ddewitt@tampabay.com; follow @ddewitttimes.