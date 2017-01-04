Teacher of the Year finalists are named in Hillsborough County

TAMPA — Teacher of the Year finalists were announced Wednesday for Hillsborough County, along with diversity teacher and non-instructional employee finalists.

The three winners will be named at an annual banquet on Feb. 28.

The group of 12 included specialists in reading and math, exceptional student education and welding.

The finalists for Teacher of the Year are:

Katerina Pawloski, fifth grade, Tinker K-8 School.

Lauren Schnebly Hackworth, fifth grade math and science, Mitchell Elementary.

Maria Torres-Crosby, sixth grade English language arts, Memorial Middle.

Carrie Donatelli, kindergarten, Turner Bartels K-8.

Cathelyn Gregoire, exceptional student education English, Armwood High.

Becky Walker, science department head, Spoto High.

The finalists for Ida S. Baker Diversity Educator of the Year are:

Aaron Berry, reading, Alonso High.

Pedro Castrejon, welding, Jefferson High.

Olivia Holcombe, deaf and hard of hearing, Colson Elementary.

The Instructional Support Employee of the Year Finalists are:

Terranique Ragins, secretary, Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy.

Roma EsteMcDonald, kindergarten assistant, Muller Elementary.

Nancy Alexander, kindergarten assistant, Wimauma Elementary.

