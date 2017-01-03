The numbers game: Charting your chances for a seat

Use these charts to help gauge your child's chances of getting into a Pinellas County magnet, fundamental or career program for 2017-18. The columns compare application* numbers for each program over the previous two years. They also list the number of invitations given and accepted during the last application cycle, in early 2016. The more competitive programs generally have many more applications than invitations. See related story.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS Applied 2015* Applied 2016* Invited 2016 Accepted Invitations 2016 Bay Vista Fundamental Elementary 435 421 98 91 Center for Advancement Sciences and Technology, Bay Point Elementary 264 265 120 61 Center for the Arts and International Studies, Perkins Elem 553 536 80 76 Center for Gifted Studies, Ridgecrest Elementary 122 104 69 62 Center for Innovation and Digital Learning, Gulf Beaches Elementary 197 207 50 46 Center for Innovation and Digital Learning, Kings Highway Elementary 124 96 45 38 Center for Journalism and Multimedia, Melrose Elementary 54 37 37 2 Center for Mathematics and Engineering, Doug Jamerson Elementary 482 440 88 83 Curtis Fundamental Elementary 404 375 85 78 International Studies at Mildred Helms Elementary 71 70 45 26 IB Primary Years Programme, Sanderlin IB World School 444 439 49 48 Lakeview Fundamental Elementary 432 370 48 44 Madeira Beach Fundamental Elementary (K-5) 557 530 62 62 Montessori Academy at Gulfport Elementary 134 124 60 24 Pasadena Fundamental Elementary 507 485 67 66 Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary 214 174 36 35

MIDDLE SCHOOLS Applied 2015* Applied 2016* Invited 2016 Accepted Invitations 2016 Center for the Arts, John Hopkins Middle 427 443 217 45 Center for Gifted Studies, Dunedin Highland Middle 168 253 150 140 Center for Gifted Studies, Morgan Fitzgerald Middle 169 168 119 94 Center for Gifted Studies, Thurgood Marshall Middle 288 280 132 127 Center for Innovation and Digital Learning, Tyrone Middle 287 283 88 53 Center for Journalism and Multimedia 102 84 52 5 Center for Advancement of Sciences and Technology, Bay Point Middle 464 483 158 115 Clearwater Fundamental Middle 631 699 265 255 East Lake Middle School Academy of Engineering 350 436 132 125 IB Middle Years Programme, Sanderline IB World School 413 412 66 63 International Studies at John Hopkins Middle 95 70 41 1 International Studies at Largo Middle 127 98 65 17 Leadership Conservatory for the Arts with Pre-AICE Curriculum, Tarpon Springs Middle 95 124 124 52 Lealman Innovation Academy (middle school grades) 130 154 154 55 Madeira Beach Fundamental Middle 870 819 217 211 Middle Grades Engineering Gateway to Technology, Azalea Middle 222 231 230 80 Pre-Advanced International Certificate of Education (Pre-AICE), Pinellas Park Middle 103 180 119 79 Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle 762 766 180 169

HIGH SCHOOLS Applied 2015* Applied 2016* Invited 2016 Accepted Invitations 2016 Academy for Aquatic Management / Environmental Technology, Lakewood High 96 74 74 10 Academy of Architectural Design/Building – Architectural Drafting, Dunedin High 96 95 95 23 Academy of Architectural Design/Building – Construction, Dunedin High 60 49 49 6 Academy of Architectural Design/Building - Electrical, Dunedin High 48 38 38 6 Academy of Engineering, East Lake High 510 495 209 191 Academy of Finance, Northeast High 268 299 75 68 Academy of Information Technology, Northeast High 273 273 100 59 Automotive Academy – Auto Technology, Northeast High 171 127 55 33 Business/Economics/Technology Academy (BETA), Gibbs High 170 180 175 43 Cambridge Program - Advanced International Certificate of Education, Clearwater High 243 217 67 25 Cambridge Program - Advanced International Certificate of Education, (AICE) Dixie Hollins High 203 238 201 69 Cambridge Program - Advanced International Certificate of Education, (AICE) Tarpon Springs High 122 159 136 34 Career Academy for International Culture and Commerce, Clearwater High 258 188 120 56 Center for Advanced Technologies (CAT), Lakewood High 418 344 179 101 Center for Computer Technologies, Countryside High 196 185 120 52 Center for Construction Technologies, St. Petersburg High 126 120 65 38 Center for Culinary Arts, Dixie Hollins High 154 179 150 46 Center for Culinary Arts, Northeast High 219 191 50 39 Center for Education and Leadership, Seminole High 260 204 180 83 Center for Journalism and Multimedia, Lakewood High 105 161 155 20 Center for Wellness and Medical Professions, Boca Ciega High 527 523 165 141 Center for Wellness and Medical Professions, Palm Harbor University High 696 669 165 155 Criminal Justice Academy, Pinellas Park High 574 524 175 120 Exploring Careers & Education in Leadership (ExCEL), Largo High 268 317 220 107 First Responders program, Pinellas Park High 343 334 221 102 Fundamental School-Within-A-School Program, Boca Ciega High 449 435 200 124 Fundamental School-Within-A-School Program, Dunedin High 216 209 209 64 Graphic Arts Academy, Dixie Hollins High 287 326 188 107 IB program, Largo High 247 253 173 74 IB program, Palm Harbor University High 391 334 175 120 IB program, St. Petersburg High 422 442 188 136 Institute for Science/Technology/Engineering/Math, Countryside High 254 265 118 60 Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy, Tarpon Springs High 108 111 111 43 Leadership Conservatory for the Arts - Instrumental Music, Tarpon Springs High 90 107 107 56 Leadership Conservatory for the Arts - Vocal Music, Tarpon Springs High 60 51 51 10 Lealman Innovation Academy (high school grades) 46 45 45 15 Osceola Fundamental High 1061 1044 460 422 Pinellas County Center for the Arts (PCCA), Gibbs High 504 469 153 110 Veterinary Science Academy, Tarpon Springs High 208 190 150 58

* Total number of applications, preferences one to five, in the entry grades – kindergarten, sixth and ninth.