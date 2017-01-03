Overcast71° FULL FORECASTOvercast71° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

The numbers game: Charting your chances for a seat

  • Times staff

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 1:40pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Photo illustration. [istock]

Photo illustration. [istock]

Use these charts to help gauge your child's chances of getting into a Pinellas County magnet, fundamental or career program for 2017-18. The columns compare application* numbers for each program over the previous two years. They also list the number of invitations given and accepted during the last application cycle, in early 2016. The more competitive programs generally have many more applications than invitations. See related story.

Related News/Archive

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS Applied 2015* Applied 2016* Invited 2016 Accepted Invitations 2016
Bay Vista Fundamental Elementary 435 421 98 91
Center for Advancement Sciences and Technology, Bay Point Elementary 264 265 120 61
Center for the Arts and International Studies, Perkins Elem 553 536 80 76
Center for Gifted Studies, Ridgecrest Elementary 122 104 69 62
Center for Innovation and Digital Learning, Gulf Beaches Elementary 197 207 50 46
Center for Innovation and Digital Learning, Kings Highway Elementary 124 96 45 38
Center for Journalism and Multimedia, Melrose Elementary 54 37 37 2
Center for Mathematics and Engineering, Doug Jamerson Elementary 482 440 88 83
Curtis Fundamental Elementary 404 375 85 78
International Studies at Mildred Helms Elementary 71 70 45 26
IB Primary Years Programme, Sanderlin IB World School 444 439 49 48
Lakeview Fundamental Elementary 432 370 48 44
Madeira Beach Fundamental Elementary (K-5) 557 530 62 62
Montessori Academy at Gulfport Elementary 134 124 60 24
Pasadena Fundamental Elementary 507 485 67 66
Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary 214 174 36 35

MIDDLE SCHOOLS Applied 2015* Applied 2016* Invited 2016 Accepted Invitations 2016
Center for the Arts, John Hopkins Middle 427 443 217 45
Center for Gifted Studies, Dunedin Highland Middle 168 253 150 140
Center for Gifted Studies, Morgan Fitzgerald Middle 169 168 119 94
Center for Gifted Studies, Thurgood Marshall Middle 288 280 132 127
Center for Innovation and Digital Learning, Tyrone Middle 287 283 88 53
Center for Journalism and Multimedia 102 84 52 5
Center for Advancement of Sciences and Technology, Bay Point Middle 464 483 158 115
Clearwater Fundamental Middle 631 699 265 255
East Lake Middle School Academy of Engineering 350 436 132 125
IB Middle Years Programme, Sanderline IB World School 413 412 66 63
International Studies at John Hopkins Middle 95 70 41 1
International Studies at Largo Middle 127 98 65 17
Leadership Conservatory for the Arts with Pre-AICE Curriculum, Tarpon Springs Middle 95 124 124 52
Lealman Innovation Academy (middle school grades) 130 154 154 55
Madeira Beach Fundamental Middle 870 819 217 211
Middle Grades Engineering Gateway to Technology, Azalea Middle 222 231 230 80
Pre-Advanced International Certificate of Education (Pre-AICE), Pinellas Park Middle 103 180 119 79
Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle 762 766 180 169

HIGH SCHOOLS Applied 2015* Applied 2016* Invited 2016 Accepted Invitations 2016
Academy for Aquatic Management / Environmental Technology, Lakewood High 96 74 74 10
Academy of Architectural Design/Building – Architectural Drafting, Dunedin High 96 95 95 23
Academy of Architectural Design/Building – Construction, Dunedin High 60 49 49 6
Academy of Architectural Design/Building - Electrical, Dunedin High 48 38 38 6
Academy of Engineering, East Lake High 510 495 209 191
Academy of Finance, Northeast High 268 299 75 68
Academy of Information Technology, Northeast High 273 273 100 59
Automotive Academy – Auto Technology, Northeast High 171 127 55 33
Business/Economics/Technology Academy (BETA), Gibbs High 170 180 175 43
Cambridge Program - Advanced International Certificate of Education, Clearwater High 243 217 67 25
Cambridge Program - Advanced International Certificate of Education, (AICE) Dixie Hollins High 203 238 201 69
Cambridge Program - Advanced International Certificate of Education, (AICE) Tarpon Springs High 122 159 136 34
Career Academy for International Culture and Commerce, Clearwater High 258 188 120 56
Center for Advanced Technologies (CAT), Lakewood High 418 344 179 101
Center for Computer Technologies, Countryside High 196 185 120 52
Center for Construction Technologies, St. Petersburg High 126 120 65 38
Center for Culinary Arts, Dixie Hollins High 154 179 150 46
Center for Culinary Arts, Northeast High 219 191 50 39
Center for Education and Leadership, Seminole High 260 204 180 83
Center for Journalism and Multimedia, Lakewood High 105 161 155 20
Center for Wellness and Medical Professions, Boca Ciega High 527 523 165 141
Center for Wellness and Medical Professions, Palm Harbor University High 696 669 165 155
Criminal Justice Academy, Pinellas Park High 574 524 175 120
Exploring Careers & Education in Leadership (ExCEL), Largo High 268 317 220 107
First Responders program, Pinellas Park High 343 334 221 102
Fundamental School-Within-A-School Program, Boca Ciega High 449 435 200 124
Fundamental School-Within-A-School Program, Dunedin High 216 209 209 64
Graphic Arts Academy, Dixie Hollins High 287 326 188 107
IB program, Largo High 247 253 173 74
IB program, Palm Harbor University High 391 334 175 120
IB program, St. Petersburg High 422 442 188 136
Institute for Science/Technology/Engineering/Math, Countryside High 254 265 118 60
Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy, Tarpon Springs High 108 111 111 43
Leadership Conservatory for the Arts - Instrumental Music, Tarpon Springs High 90 107 107 56
Leadership Conservatory for the Arts - Vocal Music, Tarpon Springs High 60 51 51 10
Lealman Innovation Academy (high school grades) 46 45 45 15
Osceola Fundamental High 1061 1044 460 422
Pinellas County Center for the Arts (PCCA), Gibbs High 504 469 153 110
Veterinary Science Academy, Tarpon Springs High 208 190 150 58

* Total number of applications, preferences one to five, in the entry grades – kindergarten, sixth and ninth.

The numbers game: Charting your chances for a seat 01/03/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 3:34pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...