The numbers game: Charting your chances for a seat

Use these charts to help gauge your child's chances of getting into a Pinellas County magnet, fundamental or career program for 2017-18. The columns compare application* numbers for each program over the previous two years. They also list the number of invitations given and accepted during the last application cycle, in early 2016. The more competitive programs generally have many more applications than invitations. See related story.
|ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
|Applied 2015*
|Applied 2016*
|Invited 2016
|Accepted Invitations 2016
|Bay Vista Fundamental Elementary
|435
|421
|98
|91
|Center for Advancement Sciences and Technology, Bay Point Elementary
|264
|265
|120
|61
|Center for the Arts and International Studies, Perkins Elem
|553
|536
|80
|76
|Center for Gifted Studies, Ridgecrest Elementary
|122
|104
|69
|62
|Center for Innovation and Digital Learning, Gulf Beaches Elementary
|197
|207
|50
|46
|Center for Innovation and Digital Learning, Kings Highway Elementary
|124
|96
|45
|38
|Center for Journalism and Multimedia, Melrose Elementary
|54
|37
|37
|2
|Center for Mathematics and Engineering, Doug Jamerson Elementary
|482
|440
|88
|83
|Curtis Fundamental Elementary
|404
|375
|85
|78
|International Studies at Mildred Helms Elementary
|71
|70
|45
|26
|IB Primary Years Programme, Sanderlin IB World School
|444
|439
|49
|48
|Lakeview Fundamental Elementary
|432
|370
|48
|44
|Madeira Beach Fundamental Elementary (K-5)
|557
|530
|62
|62
|Montessori Academy at Gulfport Elementary
|134
|124
|60
|24
|Pasadena Fundamental Elementary
|507
|485
|67
|66
|Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary
|214
|174
|36
|35
|MIDDLE SCHOOLS
|Applied 2015*
|Applied 2016*
|Invited 2016
|Accepted Invitations 2016
|Center for the Arts, John Hopkins Middle
|427
|443
|217
|45
|Center for Gifted Studies, Dunedin Highland Middle
|168
|253
|150
|140
|Center for Gifted Studies, Morgan Fitzgerald Middle
|169
|168
|119
|94
|Center for Gifted Studies, Thurgood Marshall Middle
|288
|280
|132
|127
|Center for Innovation and Digital Learning, Tyrone Middle
|287
|283
|88
|53
|Center for Journalism and Multimedia
|102
|84
|52
|5
|Center for Advancement of Sciences and Technology, Bay Point Middle
|464
|483
|158
|115
|Clearwater Fundamental Middle
|631
|699
|265
|255
|East Lake Middle School Academy of Engineering
|350
|436
|132
|125
|IB Middle Years Programme, Sanderline IB World School
|413
|412
|66
|63
|International Studies at John Hopkins Middle
|95
|70
|41
|1
|International Studies at Largo Middle
|127
|98
|65
|17
|Leadership Conservatory for the Arts with Pre-AICE Curriculum, Tarpon Springs Middle
|95
|124
|124
|52
|Lealman Innovation Academy (middle school grades)
|130
|154
|154
|55
|Madeira Beach Fundamental Middle
|870
|819
|217
|211
|Middle Grades Engineering Gateway to Technology, Azalea Middle
|222
|231
|230
|80
|Pre-Advanced International Certificate of Education (Pre-AICE), Pinellas Park Middle
|103
|180
|119
|79
|Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle
|762
|766
|180
|169
|HIGH SCHOOLS
|Applied 2015*
|Applied 2016*
|Invited 2016
|Accepted Invitations 2016
|Academy for Aquatic Management / Environmental Technology, Lakewood High
|96
|74
|74
|10
|Academy of Architectural Design/Building – Architectural Drafting, Dunedin High
|96
|95
|95
|23
|Academy of Architectural Design/Building – Construction, Dunedin High
|60
|49
|49
|6
|Academy of Architectural Design/Building - Electrical, Dunedin High
|48
|38
|38
|6
|Academy of Engineering, East Lake High
|510
|495
|209
|191
|Academy of Finance, Northeast High
|268
|299
|75
|68
|Academy of Information Technology, Northeast High
|273
|273
|100
|59
|Automotive Academy – Auto Technology, Northeast High
|171
|127
|55
|33
|Business/Economics/Technology Academy (BETA), Gibbs High
|170
|180
|175
|43
|Cambridge Program - Advanced International Certificate of Education, Clearwater High
|243
|217
|67
|25
|Cambridge Program - Advanced International Certificate of Education, (AICE) Dixie Hollins High
|203
|238
|201
|69
|Cambridge Program - Advanced International Certificate of Education, (AICE) Tarpon Springs High
|122
|159
|136
|34
|Career Academy for International Culture and Commerce, Clearwater High
|258
|188
|120
|56
|Center for Advanced Technologies (CAT), Lakewood High
|418
|344
|179
|101
|Center for Computer Technologies, Countryside High
|196
|185
|120
|52
|Center for Construction Technologies, St. Petersburg High
|126
|120
|65
|38
|Center for Culinary Arts, Dixie Hollins High
|154
|179
|150
|46
|Center for Culinary Arts, Northeast High
|219
|191
|50
|39
|Center for Education and Leadership, Seminole High
|260
|204
|180
|83
|Center for Journalism and Multimedia, Lakewood High
|105
|161
|155
|20
|Center for Wellness and Medical Professions, Boca Ciega High
|527
|523
|165
|141
|Center for Wellness and Medical Professions, Palm Harbor University High
|696
|669
|165
|155
|Criminal Justice Academy, Pinellas Park High
|574
|524
|175
|120
|Exploring Careers & Education in Leadership (ExCEL), Largo High
|268
|317
|220
|107
|First Responders program, Pinellas Park High
|343
|334
|221
|102
|Fundamental School-Within-A-School Program, Boca Ciega High
|449
|435
|200
|124
|Fundamental School-Within-A-School Program, Dunedin High
|216
|209
|209
|64
|Graphic Arts Academy, Dixie Hollins High
|287
|326
|188
|107
|IB program, Largo High
|247
|253
|173
|74
|IB program, Palm Harbor University High
|391
|334
|175
|120
|IB program, St. Petersburg High
|422
|442
|188
|136
|Institute for Science/Technology/Engineering/Math, Countryside High
|254
|265
|118
|60
|Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy, Tarpon Springs High
|108
|111
|111
|43
|Leadership Conservatory for the Arts - Instrumental Music, Tarpon Springs High
|90
|107
|107
|56
|Leadership Conservatory for the Arts - Vocal Music, Tarpon Springs High
|60
|51
|51
|10
|Lealman Innovation Academy (high school grades)
|46
|45
|45
|15
|Osceola Fundamental High
|1061
|1044
|460
|422
|Pinellas County Center for the Arts (PCCA), Gibbs High
|504
|469
|153
|110
|Veterinary Science Academy, Tarpon Springs High
|208
|190
|150
|58
* Total number of applications, preferences one to five, in the entry grades – kindergarten, sixth and ninth.