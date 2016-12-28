2016: Turnover leads to turmoil at Moton Elementary

When principal Mark Griffith was removed from Moton Elementary School in April, it seemed like the end of a disruptive period at the Brooksville school.

It turned out to be just the beginning.

Teachers from the school staged at low-key protest at a meeting of the Hernando County School Board, a crowd of them in matching T-shirts standing in the chambers as a representative read a letter describing the disruption and low morale created by an investigation of Griffith.

The inquiry ended in the summer with findings of several violations of school district policy by an assistant principal and Griffith, who remains as a teacher in the district.

Jamie Young, a highly regarded principal, was assigned to turn around the D-rated school in May. She abruptly resigned at the start of the 2016-17 school year, saying the district had not supplied her with enough help to do her job and keep children safe.

After another two months under an interim leader, the district hired a new principal, Joe Frana, who had to deal with a new crisis — the departure or transfer of a large number of teachers, paraprofessionals and other key staffers, with more on their way out.

Frana, who previously helped right struggling schools in Lake County, said that with the district's help, he is starting to turn things around and controlling disruptive students. "I really feel as though we're making progress," he said this month.

