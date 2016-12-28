2016: Parents step up battle over student testing

Major technical problems with state testing diminished in 2016, but Pasco County schools continued to grapple with some of the other issues related to the contentious assessment system.

Opting out stood at the crux of the concerns.

Parents who told their children to sign their Florida Standards Assessments and answer no questions asked district officials to let students read books after submitting their work, as state law allows, but something the district prohibits.

At least one School Board member backed the request.

Superintendent Kurt Browning said a committee would look into possible changes to district policy regarding opt-out students. He said he planned to have some guidance after winter break.

The opt-out movement also landed the Pasco School District in a lawsuit, as one family joined a statewide case challenging Florida's third-grade testing and retention rules.

That case, which sits in appellate court, argues that third-graders should not need a passing score on the reading exam to enter fourth grade.

The family suing the district disenrolled, making much of the case moot. But the district continues to fight the underlying issues.

Local testing remained a flash point, too, as some parents and teachers kept up criticism of the district's "quarterly checks" of progress.

While parents decried the added exams, teachers sent in detailed examples of problems they found in the questions. Some educators refused to participate in the writing of new ones, or district finals, telling officials they did not support increased use of unvalidated tests.

