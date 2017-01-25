Mulberry sinkhole disrupted Mosaic plans to raise gypsum stack, expand Manatee mining

A massive sinkhole that opened up at a Mosaic phosphate fertilizer plant in Mulberry dumped contaminated water into the Floridan aquifer back in August. [JIM DAMASKE | Times]

The massive sinkhole that swallowed a radioactive pool of water from a Mulberry phosphogypsum stack last August opened at an inopportune time for the company that owned the site.

The Mosaic Company, the largest phosphate company in the world, was planning to expand both its Mulberry stack in Polk County and its mining operation in nearby Manatee County when the contaminated water drained into the aquifer.

Mosaic's request for a zoning change for its 3,600-acre Manatee mining property had been scheduled for a hearing in late September. The proposal was already controversial because mining there will destroy nearly 650 acres of wetlands, ruin habitat for such imperiled species as wood storks, sandhill cranes, scrub jays, burrowing owls and gopher tortoises, and possibly pollute the Myakka River.

When reporters found out about the sinkhole three weeks after it happened, the company asked Manatee officials to postpone the zoning hearing until Thursday.

A company spokeswoman denied there was a connection between the sinkhole and the request for a new date for the hearing.

Despite the delay, "we did not make changes to our ... zoning request as a result of the sinkhole," company spokeswoman Eileen Stuart said.

The zoning change is only one of the company's efforts to expand. Mosaic had been laying plans to build its Mulberry gypsum stack both wider and higher. It would be so high, in fact, that it would be higher than the highest natural point in Florida.

The top of the 704-acre stack where the Mulberry sinkhole occurred was already 325 feet above sea level.

"I was up on top of that stack once," said John M. Bohde, director of Polk County's land development division. "There's a road where you can ride right through the middle of it. On a clear day you can see Tampa."

The highest natural point in the super-flat state of Florida is 345 feet above sea level. The plan Mosaic submitted to Polk County called for raising the top of its stack to 45 feet higher than that — 390 feet above sea level.

That plan is now on hold.

"Currently, our focus is on remediating the sinkhole and recovering the water," Stuart said. "We'll determine our options at a later date."

The Mulberry plant is the largest fertilizer factory in the United States. Yet it's also built in the middle of an area riddled with sinkholes, according to data from the Florida Geological Survey.

One of those sinkholes, which opened in 1994 and measured 160 feet wide and 200 feet deep, occurred 1¼-miles from the one that opened last August. Like the one in August, it swallowed all the contaminated water that was pooled on top and dumped it into the aquifer.

State regulations do not require phosphate companies to avoid sinkhole-prone areas.

Meanwhile federal regulations require stacking massive piles of waste adjacent to their plants.

Turning phosphate rock into fertilizer creates a lot of waste, called phosphogypsum. The industry has proposed using its phosphogypsum waste for everything from wallboard to road-building material.

But the federal Environmental Protection Agency has been saying no, repeatedly, since 1992. The reason: The waste contains enough radioactive elements to make it a hazard to humans.

So the only approved method for disposal is to pile it waste into gigantic stacks like the one by the Mulberry plant. As a result, 25 gypsum stacks now dot the Florida landscape, and they are often the highest point for miles around.

The Mulberry stack was first created in 1992. It is expected to reach its maximum permitted height in 2023. That's why the company was trying to get permission to make it even larger.

Mosaic contends the stacks are safe because the company "complies with the standards for waste handling and disposal" set by the EPA and Florida Department of Environmental Protection. In fact, the company says, "Mosaic is one of the most highly regulated companies in the state of Florida."

But from time to time, a failure atop the stacks creates an environmental disaster.

In 1997, amid heavy rains, a dam broke atop one of two gypsum stacks at the Mulberry Phosphates plant on State Road 60, unleashing a 56-million gallon spill of the acidic wastewater into the Alafia River. The pollution killed everything in its path for 42 miles, eventually rolling into Hillsborough Bay.

The death toll included more than 1 million baitfish and shellfish and 72,900 gamefish near the river's mouth, 377 acres of damaged trees and other vegetation along the riverbank, and an unknown number of alligators, according to an official assessment of the damage after the disaster.

And in 2004, during Hurricane Frances, the dike holding in the pond atop a 180-foot-tall gypsum stack in Riverview broke, sending 150 million gallons of polluted water cascading down into Archie Creek, which flows into Hillsborough Bay. It killed fish and drove away other marine life.

Mosaic is currently mining phosphate rock on more than 70,000 of the 380,000 acres it owns in Manatee, Hillsborough, Polk and Hardee counties. If the Manatee County Commission agrees at Thursday's meeting to change the zoning from agricultural to mining on the property that Mosaic hopes to use, the site would be mined until 2037.

Only some of that rock would go to the Mulberry plant for processing, and then wind up on one of that plant's gypsum stacks, Stuart said. The rest would go to stacks elsewhere in Florida.

The company also has plans to expand its mining by an additional 40,500 acres in Hardee and DeSoto counties.

Times senior news researchers Caryn Baird and Carolyn Edds contributed to this report. Contact Craig Pittman at craig@tampabay.com. Follow @craigtimes.