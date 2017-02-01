Tampa Bay sea grass saw gains, but that was before the recent sewage crisis

Seagrass habitat is pictured in Crystal Bay on Wednesday, 07/17/2013. SWFWMD is mapping seagrass habitat ranging fromTarpon Springs to Waccasassa Bay to about 20 miles offshore as a part of the Springs Coast Seagrass Mapping Project. It is a three step process. The first one involved taking aerial photographs of seagrass habitats in December 2012. The second step was using the images to map seagrass habitat. For the third and final phase, researchers go out to cross check the mapped areas from the aerial images. The project costs about $200,000, and SWFWMD expects to map about 450,000 acres of seagrass habit, the second largest in the United States. The final maps should be finalized and released sometime in August (next month). The last time this project took place was in 2007.

ST. PETERSBURG — A key indicator of the health of Tampa Bay is the spread of sea grass, which has shown more improvement in the past year — although those measurements were taken before tens of millions of gallons of sewage was dumped into the bay since last summer.

Sea grasses in the bay have increased by more than 1,360 acres, or nearly 3.3%, since 2014, according to the Tampa Bay Estuary Program, a bay science and advocacy group first created by the Environmental Protection Agency but now operating independently.

Decades of pollution had wiped out thousands of acres of sea grasses in the bay, which is Florida's largest open-water estuary, stretching 398 square miles at high tide. When the estuary program was created in 1991, it set a goal of returning the bay to at least 38,000 acres of sea grass, the amount it had in 1950.

The bay has now surpassed that goal. Sea grasses cover 41,655 acres of bay bottom.

However, the aerial surveys that form the basis of this latest sea grass estimate were conducted during the winter of 2015-2016 — before last summer's torrential rains caused St. Petersburg and other municipal sewage systems to release waste into portions of the bay.

The largest gain, 874 acres, occurred in Old Tampa Bay, in the north end of the estuary, which has historically lagged behind the rest of the bay in water quality.

The only section of the bay that lost any acreage was in the so-called "middle bay," south of the Gandy Bridge, including Hillsborough's South Shore to the Manatee County border, and coastal St. Petersburg to Coquina Key. It lost 42 acres between 2014 and 2016.