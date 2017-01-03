All Eyes photo gallery: Revitalizing Moccasin Lake Nature Park

A limpkin feeds at the shore of Moccasin Lake on Tuesday (1/3/17) at Moccasin Lake Nature Park in Clearwater. The bird is among a large variety of wetlands birds that can be observed at the park.

CLEARWATER —With buildings pushing 40 years old and toilets that operate without running water, Moccasin Lake Environment Education Center has been long overdue for an upgrade.

And after nearly five years of planning, changes are slowly starting to take shape.

Using a $200,000 state grant and $400,000 in Penny for Pinellas tax funds, city officials and volunteers are transforming the 51-acre park into a modernized education center and nature preserve tucked away in the most densely populated county in the state.

"As our population continues to increase in Florida, the availability of open space is limited, so it's extremely important to our community to keep that intact," said Felicia Donnelly, administrative support manager for the Parks and Recreation Department.

The city is preparing to renovate the 35-year old visitors center, build an interactive play area, launch an audio and video guide throughout the heavily forested woods, demolish the outdated composting toilets and build modern facilities, and renovate the parking lot and picnic areas.

The overhaul has already included a biological inventory of wild plant and animal species, a new pier for the lake, and an expanded volunteer program.

Visitors to the park, on the eastern side of U.S. 19 across from Bright House Field, reached 17,654 last year, almost double the attendance in 2012, Donnelly said.

Despite the progress, some volunteers fear one of the largest nature preserves in the area is still struggling in the shadow of Clearwater's other more prioritized attractions.

The park's operating hours were cut down to four days per week during the recession and still have not been restored. A bridge over a creek on the 1-mile walking trail collapsed during the summer storms of 2015 and still lays there broken and unusable, preventing visitors from being able to complete the loop.

"We want to show that this park is not just a tourist attraction, but a gem," said Lynn Sumerson, volunteer with Friends of Moccasin Lake, which was revived last year as an advocacy group.

John Hood, president of the Clearwater Audubon Society, said his group feeds and cares for the dozen rehabilitated, captive birds at the park, and other volunteers help maintain the reptile and turtle exhibits.

Although the number of programs have nearly doubled over the past three years to 71 offerings and the park is the venue for more than 10 organizations' meetings, Hood said it's been a challenge to get the number of "warm bodies" a park of this scale should draw.

"The primary problem is getting exposure to the public," Hood said.

As the park evolves, Donnelly said preservation is key. City officials in 2013 explored the possibility of issuing a referendum for voters to protect Moccasin Lake indefinitely, but Donnelly said the city charter already has protections against development on the site.

Once renovations are completed, the city's goal will be to expand the reach, potentially for corporate outings, weddings or other events to draw more visitors to an oasis of nature amid Pinellas County's concrete sprawl.

[DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times] A turtle and alligator bask in sunshine on the bank of Moccasin Lake, which anchors the 51-acre nature preserve at Moccasin Lake Nature Park in Clearwater. The Department of Transportation was responsible for the creation of the five-acre lake when, in the 1940's, it removed great quantities of dirt from the area to build U.S. 19.

[DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times] A portion of the hiking trail crossing Alligator Creek remains washed out on Tuesday (1/3/17) at Moccasin Lake Nature Park in Clearwater, a side effect of heavy rains from the summer of 2015. The city of Clearwater has secured a grant to help fund renovations at the 51-acre nature preserve which features trails and boardwalks under a canopy of mature oaks where visitors can observe wildlife, including gopher turtles, raccoons, and many birds. It is home to several injured birds of prey, which are on display in separate outdoor enclosures. The park offers classes, programs, camps and meeting/reception rentals with both indoor and outdoor meeting spaces.

[DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times] A captive great-horned owl is one of the permanent resident birds of prey living in the animal exhibit on Tuesday (1/3/17) at Moccasin Lake Nature Park in Clearwater.

[DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times] Lynn Sumerson, 77, of Clearwater, is a Clearwater Audubon Society member who volunteers at the park with the Friends of Moccasin Lake.

[DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times] Lynn Sumerson, 77, of Clearwater, tours a new boardwalk which provides access to Moccasin Lake on Tuesday (1/3/17) at Moccasin Lake Nature Park in Clearwater. Sunerson is a Clearwater Audubon Society member who volunteers at the park with the Friends of Moccasin Lake.

[DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times] Solar panels are used to heat the hot water system at Moccasin Lake Environmental Education Center in Clearwater. The park was the first park in Pinellas County to use solar power, installing a system 30 years ago, according to volunteers.

[DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times] A dumpster holds waste from the renovation of a boardwalk accessing Moccasin Lake on Tuesday (1/3/17) at Moccasin Lake Nature Park in Clearwater.

[DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times] A golden silk orb weaver (aka banana spider) rests in its web off the Cypress Trail on Tuesday (1/3/17) at Moccasin Lake Nature Park in Clearwter.

