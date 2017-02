Volunteers work to remove (and relocate) one of two manatees, a female and her calf, on Monday (2/6/17) led by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) from the southern pond at Bicentennial Park next to the Mobbly Bayou Wilderness Preserve in Oldsmar. Officials said the manatees most likely entered the park's retention pond system during high tide. It is not known by the city or FWC how long the manatees have been in this area.

