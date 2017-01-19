Gator jumps into boat during Facebook Live stream (w/video)

A vacationing Missouri couple taking a tour of Florida's wetlands got an up-close look at the wildlife — probably much closer than they ever wanted.

Tylor Hindery was using his phone to take streaming video of an alligator on Facebook Live when the wind blew their boat toward the bank. The alligator jumped aboard, ran across the deck, then struggled to get over the railing on the other side of the boat before splashing back into the water, Hindery told KY3 Springfield.

The scary scene was broadcast live to Hindery's friends who were watching on Facebook, including his sister.

As for their epic vacation story: "Maybe we don't really want to top it; we'll just plateau right at this one and maybe a little tamer trips from now," Emerald Hindery told the station.