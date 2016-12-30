Murdered flamingos, dog-eating alligators, spray-painted turtles and another year in Florida animals

We've seen a bear cub survive a wildfire and dog who fell off a boat and into a propeller pull through. Wildlife officials reminded locals to stop painting turtles, Batman the Pig found a new home and we said goodbye to Pinky the Flamingo after one of the most bizarre stories of 2016.

Ah, another year in Florida animals.

We laughed. We cringed. We were unfortunately reminded alligators really do eat small dogs and body parts.

I've been at the Tampa Bay Times just over one year and have been a digital reporter the bulk of that time. I've connected with the Tampa Bay community online and in person, writing stories aimed at starting a dialogue or covering the already buzzing conversations happening over your kitchen tables and in your Facebook feeds.

That meant stories exploring stand your ground laws, lion fish, scary clowns, how to talk about Santa Claus and, of course, Pokémon Go.

But after a year covering the bay area, I can say this with certainty: Y'all love reading about animals. Like a lot. Like so much that narrowing down this list was challenging. But I took on the task so we could look back on the Florida animals we won't soon forget.

1. The one where a man threw a defenseless flamingo

Pinky dazzled Busch Gardens patrons with her dance moves. She was featured on TV shows and delighted delegates at the 2012 Republican National Convention. She often strutted around the park's flamingo pen, where guests could get up close to the exotic pink birds.

In August, Joseph Corrao, 45, took advantage of the access to do something most struggle to understand: hoist Pinky up over his head and slam her into the ground, according to witnesses. Her injuries were so severe she had to be immediately euthanized.

Corrao was charged and even his judge questioned aloud who does that? Corrao, who was behind bars for felony animal abuse before, could face up to five years in prison. Right now, his case is moving through the Hillsborough County court system.

2. The one(s) where alligators didn't do much to help their reputation

Of course, the most tragic alligator story of the year came out of Disney World when an alligator attacked and killed a toddler wading in water near his hotel. We had two horrific gator stories of our own locally — one in Lakeland caught eating human remains, and another attacking a Jack Russell terrier in a Lealman park.

its gator didn't kill the man, but found the body after his death. So disturbing.

3. The one where we had to be told to stop painting the wildlife

Really, Florida? This doozy came after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission got reports from around the Sunshine State of animals sporting not-so-natural hues. By August, an ibis was coated in bright orange paint and gopher tortoises' shells covered in spray paint — which actually gets into their bloodstream and makes it so they can't absorb sunlight properly.

Wildlife workers said while such animal abuse has been an ongoing problem, they noticed the problem increase in 2016.

4. The one where Florida got its own Smokey the Bear

A wildfire that burned through rural Lake County in April nearly took a little bear cub's life as he clung to a tree wailing out as flames ravaged his woodland home. A nearby teen heard the 9-week-old cub's cries and fire rescuers were able to save his life. They called the slightly singed bear Smokey Jr.

After several failed attempts to reunite him with his mother, little Smokey came to Tampa to recover at the Lowry Park Zoo's veterinarian hospital.

5. The one(s) who reminded us of how tough dogs could be

We first met Khalessi in 2015 when the pit bull, found missing half her snout, became a poster child for animal abuse. She was adopted and cared for by a St. Petersburg couple for about a year. They shepherd her through several surgeries and made her life as comfortable as possible until it became too much for the pup and she was put down in June. She stole the hearts of thousands, and her photos continue to be a stark reminder of the realities of animal cruelty.

The following month we met Maddie Belle: The Rocky Balboa of dogs. This pup was sliced up by a boat propeller after jumping from the bow in Riviera Bay. She made it out with some gnarly scars and jaw surgery, but was all right in the end. Her owners now remind other boaters to keep dogs off bows and on a leashes when on the water.

6. The one where a St. Pete pup took over Instagram

We featured Ezra not too long ago — but if you missed it, it's worth meeting this rescued puppy mill dog via his active social media. He has a bigger closet than you do.

Contact Sara DiNatale at sdinatale@tampabay.com. Follow @sara_dinatale.