Snowbird turtles winter in florida

  • LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 4:51pm

This afternoon Clearwater Marine Aquarium received three Loggerhead sea turtles at Tampa Executive Airport in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. 19 total sea turtles, a mix of Loggerheads and Kemp's Ridley to be exact, suffered "cold shock" in the winter weather on the Massachusetts coast. They were brought to the New England Aquarium, warmed up, and then flown to Florida for full recovery and planned release back into the wild. The turtles were split up between Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Tampa's Florida Aquarium and SeaWorld.

12/21/16
