Video shows giant gator meandering across path at Polk County preserve

A video posted by Kim Joiner on the Polk Nature Discovery Center's Facebook page on Jan. 15, 2017, shows the giant gator slowly meandering across a path while curious onlookers - cameras in hand - could be seen capturing the moment in the background. [Facebook]

Another day, another spotting of a giant alligator in Florida that's causing quite the stir on social media.

This one comes courtesy of the Polk Nature Discovery Center.

The video, posted by preserve patron Kim Joiner on the organization's Facebook page on Sunday night, shows the giant gator slowly meandering across a path while curious onlookers — cameras in hand — could be seen capturing the moment in the background.

The video had been shared more than 18,000 times as of Monday afternoon and has drawn quite the reaction from astonished viewers who marvel at the gargantuan humpback gator's size and unusual shape — some suggesting he be named Godzilla.

Of course, alligator sightings are nothing new to Floridians, though the size of this beast and nature of the video are a bit unusual. It also was a reminder of a similar video that surfaced last year of a mammoth gator roaming a Palmetto golf course.