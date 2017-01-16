Mostly Cloudy67° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy67° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Video shows giant gator meandering across path at Polk County preserve

  • Times staff

Monday, January 16, 2017 2:01pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
A video posted by Kim Joiner on the Polk Nature Discovery Center's Facebook page on Jan. 15, 2017, shows the giant gator slowly meandering across a path while curious onlookers - cameras in hand - could be seen capturing the moment in the background. [Facebook]

A video posted by Kim Joiner on the Polk Nature Discovery Center's Facebook page on Jan. 15, 2017, shows the giant gator slowly meandering across a path while curious onlookers - cameras in hand - could be seen capturing the moment in the background. [Facebook]

Another day, another spotting of a giant alligator in Florida that's causing quite the stir on social media.

Related News/Archive

This one comes courtesy of the Polk Nature Discovery Center.

The video, posted by preserve patron Kim Joiner on the organization's Facebook page on Sunday night, shows the giant gator slowly meandering across a path while curious onlookers — cameras in hand — could be seen capturing the moment in the background.

The video had been shared more than 18,000 times as of Monday afternoon and has drawn quite the reaction from astonished viewers who marvel at the gargantuan humpback gator's size and unusual shape — some suggesting he be named Godzilla.

Of course, alligator sightings are nothing new to Floridians, though the size of this beast and nature of the video are a bit unusual. It also was a reminder of a similar video that surfaced last year of a mammoth gator roaming a Palmetto golf course.

Video shows giant gator meandering across path at Polk County preserve 01/16/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 16, 2017 2:11pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...