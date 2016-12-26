Forecast: Another day of near-record heat across Tampa Bay, but cool front coming

Folks across Tampa Bay who prefer opening Christmas gifts and checking out the holiday lights in shorts and T-shirts will appreciate the steamy forecast for this week.

10News WTSP The latest 7-day forecast

10News WTSP Feels-like temperatures around the Tampa Bay area

After matching last year's record of 86 degrees on Christmas at Tampa International Airport, the region will experience more near-record heat, according to 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ric Kearbey.

Temperatures will start out in the upper-60s on Monday morning, and high humidity will create patchy fog in some areas, Kearbey said.

Highs today are forecast to reach 85 with easterly breezes, which would be a degree lower than the record high set in 2015.

The unseasonably warm conditions will remain in effect through the week, with a short-lived cool-down soon on Friday, Kearbey said. Highs will only reach the upper-60s, with a chilly Saturday morning before temperatures climb back to near 80 this weekend.